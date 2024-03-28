Dakin Matthews reflects on his unique career as an accidental actor

Dakin Matthews has a face you've absolutely seen before. Even if you didn't know his name, you know this face. The actor has appeared in around 170 films and TV shows, not to mention the dozens and dozens of times he's walked the boards in theater productions. Unlike most actors, he found his calling by chance and yet, for over three decades now, he has worked on more than anyone. A former English teacher, Matthews has built a unique career, most recently featured in the theatrical release of Waitress: The Musical last month, as well as the Max series Golden age, which just finished its second season. He spoke to us from his home in Los Angeles.

You're one of those actors who I think has had a career that a lot of other actors aspire to.

I have been very lucky. But no matter how good your career is, you always wonder where your next job will come from.

I am a writer. I understand. So how did the journey begin?

Well, I'm definitely an accidental actor. I never intended to become an actor. It was nowhere in my schedule. I first studied to become a priest, left the seminary and decided to become a university professor. Basically, that was my goal.

I did graduate studies in English and began teaching at the university level. When I started, one of my colleagues mentioned to me that there was a Shakespeare festival in town that held auditions for a play in the summer. I had actually performed this piece, Henry IV, part 1, a few years earlier, in graduate school, as part of an after-school drama club. I played Falstaff. He said, “Why don’t you audition for this?” You said you played this role. I said, “Well, yeah, I did, but I’m not an actor.” Then I thought, “Well, why not?” » So I went and auditioned for it and I got the job. I thought, “Well, that might be fun.” I will be performing Shakespeare this summer, and then I will learn more about the play that way and teach it better. I did that for about four or five years.

So it started as sort of a hobby.

The fifth summer I did the festival, which was in Santa Clara, he turned professional. I was able to join the union as a journeyman even though they had journeyman actors. I continued doing Shakespeare this summer, then people started offering me roles during the school year. During this time, my department was very supportive of my work. They considered all my professional work in the theater, whether it was acting, directing, writing or whatever I did, as professional work, equivalent to publishing, so I continued to teach on time full.

How did that translate into a whole new career?

Some opportunities started to present themselves during the school year. I went to the president and suggested that, rather than teaching Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Tuesday, Thursday, as most university professors teach on these schedules, I would teach all eight-hour courses five days a week, which is what my colleagues thought. It was a great idea. (Laughs) So I taught from eight o'clock to noon, rehearsed from one o'clock to five o'clock, and played from seven o'clock to eleven o'clock.

I did this for about 20 years. I retired as a full professor in 1990, moved permanently to Los Angeles, and then began to pursue just acting.

That must have been an interesting change.

After about 15 years of regional theater, all the regional theaters had alumni who had been in theater for five or six years and went to Hollywood, got a reputation, built a profile, then came back and took all the roles I've played. I wanted to play! So I thought, “Well, I need to go to Los Angeles and get a little bit of a reputation so I can still get hired for leading roles in regional theaters.” »

(Laughs) That's why I originally went to Los Angeles, but I have four kids and I knew I was going to have to pay for college and all that, so I thought, “Well, maybe -maybe I better start thinking seriously about film and television. .”

For 30 years, it seems that you have never really stopped working. What do you think is the secret to your success?

I always looked like I was 40, even when I was 25. I think the advantage I had was that my early theater work was in young companies, all actors in their 20s and in our early 30s playing repertory in the summer, which meant we could all play major roles in classical plays even though we really weren't old enough to do so. We were playing Richard III, Macbeth and King Lear in our twenties. So you received very good acting training before you were allowed to play these big roles.

When I came to Hollywood at the age of 50, I was finally the age I looked and had actually done a lot of theater. Most of us who grew up in that repertory system were able to play a whole range of roles, rather than just being one kind of character, you know? Even though I've never had big leads in anything in TV or film, I've had a lot of supporting work in very different things.

Very different, it's true.

I think some casting directors were convinced I was from London. Some casting directors were convinced I was from Oklahoma. Some people thought I was from New York because that's how they saw me and chose me. I was able to play a wide range of small and supporting roles. I like to say my career is kind of, I'm a minute away from everything. (Laughs)

