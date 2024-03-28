Entertainment
Dakin Matthews reflects on his unique career as an accidental actor
Dakin Matthews has a face you've absolutely seen before. Even if you didn't know his name, you know this face. The actor has appeared in around 170 films and TV shows, not to mention the dozens and dozens of times he's walked the boards in theater productions. Unlike most actors, he found his calling by chance and yet, for over three decades now, he has worked on more than anyone. A former English teacher, Matthews has built a unique career, most recently featured in the theatrical release of Waitress: The Musical last month, as well as the Max series Golden age, which just finished its second season. He spoke to us from his home in Los Angeles.
You're one of those actors who I think has had a career that a lot of other actors aspire to.
I have been very lucky. But no matter how good your career is, you always wonder where your next job will come from.
I am a writer. I understand. So how did the journey begin?
Well, I'm definitely an accidental actor. I never intended to become an actor. It was nowhere in my schedule. I first studied to become a priest, left the seminary and decided to become a university professor. Basically, that was my goal.
I did graduate studies in English and began teaching at the university level. When I started, one of my colleagues mentioned to me that there was a Shakespeare festival in town that held auditions for a play in the summer. I had actually performed this piece, Henry IV, part 1, a few years earlier, in graduate school, as part of an after-school drama club. I played Falstaff. He said, “Why don’t you audition for this?” You said you played this role. I said, “Well, yeah, I did, but I’m not an actor.” Then I thought, “Well, why not?” » So I went and auditioned for it and I got the job. I thought, “Well, that might be fun.” I will be performing Shakespeare this summer, and then I will learn more about the play that way and teach it better. I did that for about four or five years.
So it started as sort of a hobby.
The fifth summer I did the festival, which was in Santa Clara, he turned professional. I was able to join the union as a journeyman even though they had journeyman actors. I continued doing Shakespeare this summer, then people started offering me roles during the school year. During this time, my department was very supportive of my work. They considered all my professional work in the theater, whether it was acting, directing, writing or whatever I did, as professional work, equivalent to publishing, so I continued to teach on time full.
How did that translate into a whole new career?
Some opportunities started to present themselves during the school year. I went to the president and suggested that, rather than teaching Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Tuesday, Thursday, as most university professors teach on these schedules, I would teach all eight-hour courses five days a week, which is what my colleagues thought. It was a great idea. (Laughs) So I taught from eight o'clock to noon, rehearsed from one o'clock to five o'clock, and played from seven o'clock to eleven o'clock.
I did this for about 20 years. I retired as a full professor in 1990, moved permanently to Los Angeles, and then began to pursue just acting.
That must have been an interesting change.
After about 15 years of regional theater, all the regional theaters had alumni who had been in theater for five or six years and went to Hollywood, got a reputation, built a profile, then came back and took all the roles I've played. I wanted to play! So I thought, “Well, I need to go to Los Angeles and get a little bit of a reputation so I can still get hired for leading roles in regional theaters.” »
(Laughs) That's why I originally went to Los Angeles, but I have four kids and I knew I was going to have to pay for college and all that, so I thought, “Well, maybe -maybe I better start thinking seriously about film and television. .”
For 30 years, it seems that you have never really stopped working. What do you think is the secret to your success?
I always looked like I was 40, even when I was 25. I think the advantage I had was that my early theater work was in young companies, all actors in their 20s and in our early 30s playing repertory in the summer, which meant we could all play major roles in classical plays even though we really weren't old enough to do so. We were playing Richard III, Macbeth and King Lear in our twenties. So you received very good acting training before you were allowed to play these big roles.
When I came to Hollywood at the age of 50, I was finally the age I looked and had actually done a lot of theater. Most of us who grew up in that repertory system were able to play a whole range of roles, rather than just being one kind of character, you know? Even though I've never had big leads in anything in TV or film, I've had a lot of supporting work in very different things.
Very different, it's true.
I think some casting directors were convinced I was from London. Some casting directors were convinced I was from Oklahoma. Some people thought I was from New York because that's how they saw me and chose me. I was able to play a wide range of small and supporting roles. I like to say my career is kind of, I'm a minute away from everything. (Laughs)
Casting directors use Casting Networks every day to discover people like you. Sign up or log in today to get one step closer to your next role.
You might also like:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.castingnetworks.com/news/dakin-matthews-reflects-on-his-unique-career-as-an-accidental-actor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- America's largest sportsbooks join forces to combat problem gambling
- Dakin Matthews reflects on his unique career as an accidental actor
- ASU men's swimming and diving looks to end Pac-12 era with NCAA championship
- Eight construction companies named to Fast Companies' list of innovators
- TV detective seeks to woo Ankara suburbs in Turkish elections
- Bethenny Frankel says she was a victim of New York's punching trend
- Women's golf places 13th at the Ozarks National Invitational
- Correction looms as stocks 'bizarrely' overvalued
- 90% of some of the world's traditional wine regions could disappear in decades. It's part of a bigger problem.
- Baltimore bridge collapse: Six people believed dead | BBC News
- Donald Trump sells “God Bless the USA” Bibles for $60 each
- President Joko Widodo brings Durian souvenirs from Banggai Islands