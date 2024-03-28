The City of West Hollywood's Picasso Pets event will begin with the swearing-in of the city's honorary figure. Major pet, Winnie Erickson, on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The free Picasso Pets event will offer pet parents the opportunity to meet Winnie, participate in pet-friendly activities and receive event souvenirs while supplies last. Please note that the Pet Caricature Portrait activity has reached maximum capacity for this event, but pets paws are encouraged to take advantage of a wide range of positively amazing festivities in the park.

Animals must always remain on a leash and under the control of their human. No strawberry accommodation! In the event of rain, the event will be held indoors in the Doheny Room located on the second floor of the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (which is adjacent to the surface level of West Hollywood Park).

Towns Major pet is a program approved by the West Hollywood City Council in 2022. Under this program, the mayor of the city can choose to have their pet (dog, cat or other pet) serve as a pet mayor during his term as mayor. The Citys Pet Mayor program aims to strengthen support for animals and pet guardians in the West Hollywood community and help raise awareness of the City's ongoing efforts and initiatives focused on animal welfare.

The city's pet mayor will include stunning responsibilities, including participating in events and initiatives focused on the welfare of pets in the community. The Pet Mayor will also be responsible for attending appropriate meetings and events, which may include attending fundraisers in support of animal rescue organizations, wishing people bone appetite at dog-friendly establishments in West Hollywood and other forms of community engagement.

Winnie, the beloved arrived on all fours Major pet I found it forever at home with West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson when she was adopted by Wags and Walks. Even though Winnie is nine years old, don't let her age fool you, she has the energy and spirit of a puppy.

Whether she's attending Zoom meetings or monitoring Mayor Erickson's fries, Winnie is always by his side, providing unwavering support and companionship. Despite her advanced age, she is still as vibrant as ever, thanks in part to her frequent naps while the mayor works tirelessly to ensure her comfort and well-being.

Pooh's talents go beyond being an adorable companion; she is also a fantastic dancer, bringing joy and laughter to those around her. Mayor Erickson and Winnie share a special bond, with Winnie not only being a loyal companion, but also a source of inspiration and joy to others in the community.

From her humble beginnings as a rescue dog to her current role as pet mayor of West Hollywood, Winnie's story is a testament to the power of love, companionship, and the incredible bond between humans and animals. As Pet Mayor, Pooh will continue to spread happiness and positivity wherever she goes, proving that sometimes the best leaders have fur and four legs.

Winnie is excited about her new role and is committed to helping those who have been in her previous situation find their place. forever houses. Wags and Walks will be at the event to showcase some dogs and puppies available for adoption. Please note that on-site adoptions will not be available; however, resources and information will be provided. Wags and Walks is dedicated to advocating for bully breeds, medical dogs, and wrongly stereotyped mom/puppies that are often neglected and at risk due to overpopulation. For more information about Wags and Walks, please visit: https://www.wagsandwalks.org.

The City of West Hollywood has been at the forefront of animal rights and protection for decades, and the City's commitment to animal rights is one of its legacies. The City has continually strived to adopt state-of-the-art animal welfare legislation.

In 1989, the West Hollywood City Council passed Resolution 558 making West Hollywood an animal cruelty-free zone. This action was then followed by West Hollywood's decision to provide animal care service policies that included a no-kill policy for stray and abandoned animals. The City has also focused its efforts on raising awareness of the availability of thousands of abandoned animals in shelters awaiting adoption, even sponsoring local adoption fairs in City parks, a tradition that continues to this day. 'today.

In 2004, the West Hollywood City Council passed an ordinance banning the practice of cat declawing, making West Hollywood the first city in North America to ban the procedure. In 2008, the City of West Hollywood passed a resolution supporting Proposition 2, which led to a statewide standard for chicken caging; In 2009, the West Hollywood City Council took a stand against puppy mills and the sale of dogs in local stores that came from these mills. The City of West Hollywood's ordinance prohibiting the sale of fur has established that it is illegal to sell, offer for sale, expose for sale, import, export, trade or to distribute any fur product by any means anywhere in the City of West Hollywood on or after September 21, 2013. This ordinance was approved by the West Hollywood City Council in November 2011 and, in August 2015 , the order has been amended.

The City of West Hollywood invites canine community members and their humans to sniff out a spot and frolic at the city's two dog parks at West Hollywood Park. A small dog park and a large dog park are located on either side of the park's basketball courts and each area includes expanses of open space with shade trees, small grass mounds and terraces, as well as as water stations. In addition, the City operates William S. Hart Park and the off-leash dog park located at 8341, avenue De Longpré.

For more information about the City of West Hollywood's Animal Mayor, please contact Jennifer Del Toro, Community and Legislative Affairs Supervisor for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6549 or at [email protected]. For more information about Picasso Pets, please call (323) 848-6534 or email. [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email and visit the meeting calendar and city ​​events on www. weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public counters or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by telephone at (323) 848-6400 and via the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo to (323) 848-5000.

For reporters and members of the media interested in additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].