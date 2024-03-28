Entertainment
AMC Entertainment will bring us more sales opportunities
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is an American movie theater chain headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and the largest movie theater chain in the world. Founded in 1920, (AMC) holds the largest share of the U.S. theatrical market ahead of Regal and Cinemark Theaters. It has 2,866 screens in 358 cinemas in Europe and 7,967 screens in 620 cinemas in the United States.
AMC completed a Grand Super Cycle in June 2021. In order to analyze the possible structure of Elliott, we transformed the chart into a logarithmic chart. The structure from the top looks very clear, we have groups of bearish impulses connected by corrections. It is for this reason that a dual correction structure is the best alternative to AMC decline.
AMC Daily Newspaper Chart December 2023
Down from the 2021 high, we can see an impulse that ended wave “a” at the low of 129.00. The correction in this cycle ended a wave “b” at the high of 343.30 and then continued further downward impulse. This impulse completed wave “c” at the 37.70 low, and thus the first part of the double correction structure in the form (w). Then the connector (x) wave was shallow and ended at 85.30. Then, the downward trend continued, with strong downward momentum in August. We can clearly see another bearish impulse from the 85.30 high. However, the possible wave ((5)) has spread too far in recent months and the momentum has been damaging. Therefore, it is better to call the structure below the wave (x) a double correction.
March 2024 AMC Daily Newspaper Chart
How you can see the forecast wave ((5)) has spread to many. We may think: “The structure is still an impulse”, but in this case no. If you check the RSI daily, the RSI has cleared the divergence with a clean breakout. Therefore, this means that there are 5 swings down from the wave (x), but not an impulse, but rather a double correction. This is why we change the abc structure to a wxy structure. We can see 3 swings lower to end the wave w at the low of 7.05 and the wave x connector ended at the high of 11.13. Now we need 3 more swings lower to complete the structure and all correction in wave form ((II)). The first leg lower ended at the low of 3.59 as wave ((A)) and currently we are bouncing off wave ((B)). This wave ((B)) may end in the 5.41 – 6.38 area, where AMC will give us a great opportunity to sell the market in the wave ((C)) lower.
Source:https://elliottwave-forecast.com/video-blog/amc-entertainment-writing-opportunities/
On the date of publication, Elliott Wave Forecast had (directly or indirectly) no position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data contained in this article are for informational purposes only. For more information, please see Barchart's disclosure policy. here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/indices/TTFS/pressreleases/25093024/amc-entertainment-will-bring-us-more-selling-opportunities/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AMC Entertainment will bring us more sales opportunities
- Retailers seek high-income shoppers and generous fashion budgets
- The latest group of earthquakes to strike off the Oregon coast
- Donald Trump's Bible knowledge mocked in viral video
- Lauren Schez is a beacon of hope and philanthropy in Hollywood
- Women's tennis wins again and extends series to seven
- Michael Gove attacked by Labor, Tory MPs and Boris Johnson's allies for lease U-turns | Political news
- 'NCIS' 'Shameless' Actor Arrested for Allegedly Breaching US Capitol on January 6
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National Affairs
- Clip of woman singing Hindu anthem falsely linked to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's swearing-in
- Ex-football player charged in standoff bridge collapse Baltimore reports Girl's killer is convicted
- PML launches made-to-order men's clothing with vintage fabrics