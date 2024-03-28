AMC Entertainment will bring us more sales opportunities

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is an American movie theater chain headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and the largest movie theater chain in the world. Founded in 1920, (AMC) holds the largest share of the U.S. theatrical market ahead of Regal and Cinemark Theaters. It has 2,866 screens in 358 cinemas in Europe and 7,967 screens in 620 cinemas in the United States.

AMC completed a Grand Super Cycle in June 2021. In order to analyze the possible structure of Elliott, we transformed the chart into a logarithmic chart. The structure from the top looks very clear, we have groups of bearish impulses connected by corrections. It is for this reason that a dual correction structure is the best alternative to AMC decline.

AMC Daily Newspaper Chart December 2023

Down from the 2021 high, we can see an impulse that ended wave “a” at the low of 129.00. The correction in this cycle ended a wave “b” at the high of 343.30 and then continued further downward impulse. This impulse completed wave “c” at the 37.70 low, and thus the first part of the double correction structure in the form (w). Then the connector (x) wave was shallow and ended at 85.30. Then, the downward trend continued, with strong downward momentum in August. We can clearly see another bearish impulse from the 85.30 high. However, the possible wave ((5)) has spread too far in recent months and the momentum has been damaging. Therefore, it is better to call the structure below the wave (x) a double correction.

March 2024 AMC Daily Newspaper Chart

How you can see the forecast wave ((5)) has spread to many. We may think: “The structure is still an impulse”, but in this case no. If you check the RSI daily, the RSI has cleared the divergence with a clean breakout. Therefore, this means that there are 5 swings down from the wave (x), but not an impulse, but rather a double correction. This is why we change the abc structure to a wxy structure. We can see 3 swings lower to end the wave w at the low of 7.05 and the wave x connector ended at the high of 11.13. Now we need 3 more swings lower to complete the structure and all correction in wave form ((II)). The first leg lower ended at the low of 3.59 as wave ((A)) and currently we are bouncing off wave ((B)). This wave ((B)) may end in the 5.41 – 6.38 area, where AMC will give us a great opportunity to sell the market in the wave ((C)) lower.

Source:https://elliottwave-forecast.com/video-blog/amc-entertainment-writing-opportunities/