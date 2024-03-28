Martha Reeves honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday in honor of Martha Reeves, lead singer of the Motown group Martha and the Vandellas, known for songs such as “Dancing in the Street” and “Heat Wave.”

Fellow Motown stars Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, company founder Berry Gordy, and William “Mickey” Stevenson, the Motown executive who discovered Reeves and hired her as his secretary before Gordy signed her to a contract recording, joined Reeves during the ceremony.

Reeves' star is close to those honoring Wonder and Motown groups The Supremes, The Temptations and The Miracles.

The star is the 2,776th since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born July 18, 1941, in Eufaula, Alabama, Reeves was an infant when her family moved to Detroit. Growing up, Reeves sang in the choir at Metropolitan Church of Detroit and Northeastern High School.

In 1957, she joined the group Del-Phis. By 1960, Reeves was singing in various Detroit nightclubs.

After a performance at Detroit's 20 Grand nightclub, Stevenson, then Motown's A&R director, gave Reeves his business card.

According to his website, marthareevesofficial.com, Reeves bypassed the audition line at the studios known as Hitsville USA and asked to speak to Stevenson. When she entered the office, Stevenson was shocked that Reeves was not following protocol and was finishing writing a song for Marvin Gaye.

The phone rang and Stevenson said, “While you're here, answer it and I'll be right back.”

Reeves had to answer the phone for the next three hours.

Answering the phones led to a job as a secretary and a regular job recording demos.

“I think I recorded more songs at Hitsville than anyone else because of that secretary position,” Reeves said.

By 1961, the Del-Phis had become known as The Vels and were recording background vocals for Motown groups. When Mary Wells failed to make a scheduled recording session, the Vels recorded what was initially a demo recording of “I'll Have to Let Him Go”, with Reeves as lead singer.

Gordy was so impressed that he signed them to a contract and renamed the group The Vandellas.

The group scored their first No. 1 recording on the Billboard R&B charts in 1963, “Heat Wave”, which earned them their only Grammy nomination the following year for Best Rhythm and Blues Recording.

Later in 1964, the group released its signature song, “Dancing in the Street”, which was certified gold by the trade group Recoding Industry Association of America for selling more than a million units.

The group's other memorable songs include “My Baby Loves Me”, “Come and Get These Memories”, “Nowhere to Run”, “Quicksand”, “Jimmy Mack” and “Bless You”.

After a farewell concert for Martha and the Vandellas in 1972, Reeves launched a solo career in 1974, including singing on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975.

She continues to perform concerts and club dates, solo and under the name “Martha Reeves and the Vandellas”, with her sisters Lois and Delphine. The three performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXII in 1998, titled “A Tribute to the 40th Anniversary of Motown.”

Reeves served as a member of the Detroit City Council from 2005 to 2009.