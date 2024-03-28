Actor Glen Powell to be inducted into Texas Film Hall of Fame





AUSTIN (KXAN) Actor and Austinite Glen Powell has earned a place in the Texas Film Hall of Fame, an honor that will be celebrated later this year, the Austin Film Society (AFS) announced Wednesday. Powell will be inducted into the Paramount Theater on May 15 as part of the Netflix premiere of one of his films “Hit Man.” PHOTOS: Celebrities seen at SXSW 2024 in Austin

Powell produced and co-wrote the film alongside another Austin icon, director Richard Linklater. Inspired by the true story of Gary Johnson, the film “follows an uptight professor who discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hitman,” AFS said. “It is an honor to participate in the induction of a fellow Austinite, my friend and collaborator Glen Powell, into the Texas Film Hall of Fame,” said Linklater, who is also the founder and artistic director of AFS. “The Texas Film Hall of Fame recognizes Texans who have made a lasting impact on film culture, and Glen has already reached that milestone.” Powell will join other Texas Film Hall of Fame names like Rene Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Farrah Fawcett, Matthew McConaughey and Forest Whitaker, to name a few. Austin Filmmaker: You Don't Need to Go to New York or Los Angeles to Get Things Done

Powell starred in the recent box office hits “Anyone But You” and “Top Gun: Maverick” and will be in the upcoming film “Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 film scheduled for release this summer. The day after the May 15 premiere, AFS will also host a “Toast to Texas Film” celebrating Powell’s induction into Troublemaker Studios. The event will also be a fundraiser for the film society's arts and education programs.

