“It is so hot!” – The Shadowheart actor finally reaches “the most sapphic scene in Baldur's Gate 3” as she and her real-life partner pray for God's favorite princess and Lae'zel to kiss.

It finally happened – Shadowheart actress Jennifer English in Baldur's Gate 3 reached the iconic fight scene between her high half-elf and Githyanki warrior Lae'zel, which she and her real-life partner hailed as “the most sapphic scene” in the game. English has been playing Larian Studios' massive RPG alongside his partner, Baldur's Gate 3 Performance Director Aliona Baranova, for several months now on streaming, which has led to a whole host of iconic moments. From Baranova declaring her love for Lae'zel and wonder if she loves him more than Shadowheart, for Englishman fictionalizing his own character , the couple's antics were incredible to watch. In one of their latest streams, they unlocked the scene where Shadowheart and Lae'zel start arguing about the RPG artifact, which obviously delves into spoiler territory, so here's your finale. spoiler warning if you don't want to know what's going on. In the scene, the two threaten to fight, leading Shadowheart to sneak up on the Githyanki warrior while she sleeps to corner her and hold a knife to her throat. As I'm sure many Shadowheart and Lae'zel shippers would agree, there's a definite tension between the two, and you can totally understand why English and Baranova started praying for a kiss-style enemies to lovers happens. By the time this starts to play out on English and Baranova's screen, it's already chaotic when they realize that Lae'zel is wearing nothing but her underwear. “Girls fight, now kiss!” English declares. Then, as the scene progresses with Shadowheart holding Lae'zel on the ground, the actor adds, “It's so hot!” At this point, Baranova demands that the two savor the moment: “Don't press anything. Just take it. Let's enjoy it. She's riding it in a leather bikini, don't press anything yet. […] This only happens once in the game. Now kiss.” Both remain agitated throughout, fanning each other aggressively as the dialogue unfolds. At the end, English concludes: “Wow, cool scene!” His partner adds: “It was great. Can we watch it again? Do it again.” Unfortunately, the two characters don't end their argument with a kiss, but that doesn't stop English and Baranova from dispatching them together. As their YouTube VOD title proclaims: “It’s hot for them.” Weekly recaps, stories from the communities you love, and more It was recently confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 will not receive any DLC which the Larian team was apparently very relieved about.

