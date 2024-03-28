Entertainment
'The Office' Dwight, 'MythBusters' and 'Deadpool' Stars Arrive at Denver Fan Expo
Stars from The Office, MythBusters, Deadpool and other hit movies and TV shows will join thousands of fans at the Denvers Fan Expo 2024 at the Colorado Convention Center in July.
Organizers began announcing the convention's celebrity lineup in early March, with guests including Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on “The Office”; Adam Savage of “MythBusters”; and Morena Baccarin of “Deadpool” and “Firefly” announced last week.
The four-day convention kicks off on July 4 and organizers have already confirmed dozens of guests popular movies, TV shows, comics and cartoons.
Although one of the biggest draws of the convention is celebrity dating where fans pay extra for autographs and photos, attendees with regular tickets will still be able to see celebrity interviews and panel discussions and will have the chance to meet their favorite creators, artists and authors.
The convention will also feature community groups, fan meets, game booths, lightsaber battles between Jedi Knights and Padawan, “Simon Says” sci-fi and fantasy games and trivia tournaments. according to the Visit Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Guest stars from film, TV, comics and anime announced so far:
- Rainn Wilson of “The Office”;
- Adam Savage of “MythBusters”;
- Morena Baccarin of “Deadpool,” “Firefly,” “Gotham,” “The Flash” and “Homeland”;
- Ben McKenzie of “Gotham” and “The OC”;
- Rose McGowan of “Charmed” and “Scream”;
- Shannen Doherty of “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills 90210”;
- Holly Marie Combs of “Charmed” and “Pretty Little Liars”;
- Mario Lopez from “Saved by the Bell”;
- Jason Lee of “My Name is Earl” and “The Incredibles”;
- Ethan Suplee of “My Name is Earl”;
- Michelle Hurd from “Star Trek: Picard”
- More than 40 comic book creators including Jock, Scott Snyder, Rose Besch and Kami Garcia;
- Voice actors from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Futurama,” “Helluva Boss,” “Winnie the Pooh” and “Dora the Explorer”; And
- Voice actors from “Baldurs Gate 3”, “Super Mario”, “Halo”, “Spider-Man”, “Mass Effect”, “Overwatch”, “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Genshin Impact” and “The Legend of Zelda” “. : Breath of the wild.
Single-day tickets start at $24 and four-day passes start at $99 when purchased before June 19. Tickets for families, youth and children are also available. Celebrity autographs and photo ops range from $50 to $115.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
