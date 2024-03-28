Ananya Panday says Suhana Khan is Bollywood's 'most relatable actress': 'She's extremely…'

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan often come up with major BFF goals. The young stars have embarked on their cinematic adventure and are constantly hustling. While Ananya made her film debut in 2019, Suhana, on the other hand, entered the film industry in 2023. Recently, the former said that her best friend Suhana is the most dateable actor in Bollywood.

In an interview with Neha Dhupia on her talk show No Filter Neha, Ananya even declared Suhana Khan as the best girlfriend ever. During a game segment, when Neha Dhupia asked who would she give the most dating actor for the Bollywood award, to which Ananya shared, Suhana. I think she's extremely outgoing because she's the best girlfriend ever.

Earlier in an interview with News18, Ananya also admitted that with Suhana's entry into the entertainment industry, the competition is going to increase. However, Ananya also shared that it would be inspiring as it would push her to work harder. I don't feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it's good to have healthy competition because it motivates you. It makes me want to work even harder. It's inspiring every time new talent comes along because you see what good work is out there, you learn from people, the actress said.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has an exciting range of projects in her kitty. The actress is set to feature in the TV series Call Me Bae alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The story revolves around a billionaire fashionista who, following a scandalous controversy, is disowned by her ultra-rich family and leads her life independently. Ananya is also a part of projects like Control, Battle Thy Seeds, Darbadar, Shankara, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and Run For Young.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, made her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She has not yet announced her next projects.