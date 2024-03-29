Hollywood Bowl closes two parking lots ahead of the 2024 season

Parking a car at the Hollywood Bowl is about to get more complicated.

The historic outdoor amphitheater is closing half of its four parking lots near North Highland Avenue and converting them into hubs to streamline carpool, bus and shuttle traffic, The Times has learned. Starting this season, the adjustment will remove approximately 350 of the more than 1,700 parking spaces that made up the Bowl's former stacked parking layout.

Daniel Song, interim general manager of the LA Phil, which operates the Bowl, said the change was intended to improve pre- and post-event congestion around the venue.

People don't like going to the Bowl, but everyone loves the Bowl, Song told The Times in a telephone interview. So if there is a barrier [for] someone to be able to come to the Bowl, was going to try to solve this problem and was going to try to mitigate this as best we can.

The new plan, quietly announced on the Bowls website last week, will take effect when the season kicks off with the nearly sold-out Jimmy Buffett tribute concert, Keep the Party Going, on April 11. The lots affected will be Lot B and Lot C of the Bowl, on the other side of the field. Northern Highlands.

Song said dedicating the two lots to alternative transportation is part of the 17,000-space venues' ongoing efforts to accommodate traffic patterns. With Highland as the Bowl's main thoroughfare, Song said drivers of all kinds are all in conflict with each other as they endure traffic and get closer to their destination, whether it's a parking lot , from the bus island outside the venue or elsewhere that has nothing to do with the Bowl.

How can we distribute them and place them in dedicated areas so that, in theory, everything runs more efficiently?, asks Song.

Faced with traffic problems and high parking prices in and off-site, Bowl patrons have long taken advantage of other, cheaper means of transportation. Among these parking alternatives are the LA Phils Bowl Shuttle and Park & ​​Ride buses and programs, which offer attendees a way to get to the Hollywood Bowl for a small fraction of the cost of parking.

This season, lot B will be dedicated to public transport. After the concert, attendees will head to the parking lot to line up in the lanes reserved for their bus ride home. Shuttle Bowls programs will follow a similar layout, Song said.

Some parking will still be available in Lot B, but only for those who need accessible parking. They can purchase their passes in advance for the Bowls websitewhich notes that Lot B includes spaces for rear and side loading vans and has accessible travel routes to the seating areas.

On the other side of Highland, Lot C will now be the designated area for rideshare pick-ups and drop-offs. This will allow carpoolers to enter and exit easily and quickly, Song added.

Song, who was appointed to the interim seat in May 2023, acknowledged that getting rid of more than 300 parking spaces at the Bowl might make some feel like they're going backwards. The intent of the parking lot closures, he said, is to help ease Highlands' headache and encourage spectators to avoid driving to the Bowl.

Even with parking closures, it's not impossible for spectators determined to drive to find a spot along Highland. They just need to pay up front.

Song confirmed that Bowls Lot A and Lot D will continue to operate as outlined on the website. He also confirmed that parking rates (currently starting at $45) will continue to increase as part of other changes to the Bowl this season.

According to its website, the Bowl will still offer $90 valet parking for high-profile LA Phil donors and $55 bunk parking (subject to availability) in Lot A, the lot closest to the venue. Motorists can also try their luck by reserving a place in lot D.

No matter how they get to the Hollywood Bowl, guests can see a variety of acts as usual at the iconic Los Angeles venue this season, ranging from Netflix is ​​a joke actors Joni Mitchell and Patti LaBelle.

Song said he expects an initial negative reaction to the changes, as well as growing pains like those that arose when the venue moved to an all-digital ticketing policy. Still, he said he has confidence in Bowls' new plan.

“We wouldn't launch this unless we were sure that in the long run it's going to be an improvement for everyone who comes to the Hollywood Bowl,” he said.