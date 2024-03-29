Wine, Women and Shoes fashion show postponed – The Tryon Daily Bulletin





The Wine, Women and Shoes fashion show postponed Published at 12:34 p.m. on Friday March 29, 2024 Event to highlight small businesses and fashion LANDRUMThe Wine, Women and Shoes fashion show benefiting Steps to Hope has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024. Originally scheduled for April 6, the event will take place at Bodega Noir, located at 102 W. Coleman Street in Landrum . According to event organizers, the postponement was necessary due to feedback received that many people would be out of town for spring break. Organizers expressed gratitude for everyone's patience with this change. The June Small Business Showcase and Shopping Event will allow the community to sip, shop, savor and support a good cause, bringing together area small business owners to showcase their businesses and highlight what that they do best. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Steps to Hope, a Columbus-based support center for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The event will include two fashion shows showcasing local boutiques, live Chartreuse music, art and wine, exclusive access to local merchandise and products, small bites, gift bags and much more . Power House Entertainment is the event's entertainment sponsor and will be the DJ and entertainer for the evening. Bodega Noir will provide a cash bar for the event and Hare and Hound Pub will provide catering. Other participants will include Bluebird Coffee, Milkweed Stitch, Lisa Salas Photography and Verve Weddings and Events. Fashion vendors will include Farmhouse Tack, Gracie's, Crawford's of Landrum and Emma Rose Shop. Tickets can be purchased at Bodega Noir during business hours or online on their Facebook page. For more information, call (864) 381-7054.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tryondailybulletin.com/2024/03/29/wine-women-and-shoes-fashion-show-rescheduled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos