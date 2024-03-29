Oscar-winning actor Lou Gossett Jr. dies at 87; he had deep ties to Atlanta and Georgia





Gossett recently spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his role in The Color Purple, released in December and filmed in Georgia. He played Mister's grumpy father, Albert Mister Johnson. It was like a reunion, he said. It's great to be part of this family. It was like Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas rolled into one. There was so much love and respect. He was friends for decades with producers Quincy Jones, Oprah Winfrey and Georgia-born Alice Walker, author of the 1982 best-seller The Color Purple. As a child, the New York native spent summers in Athens with his great-grandmother. It was a watermelon, cabbage and okra farm, he said. Everything was organic. We were poor but in very good health! Credit: CR: Mark Hill. Lou Gossett Jr. as a mysterious man in a wheelchair in HBO's 'Watchmen' Credit: CR: Mark Hill. Lou Gossett Jr. as a mysterious man in a wheelchair in HBO's 'Watchmen' Gossett moved to Fayetteville in 2018. It's a bungalow with a nice yard and an indoor pool, he said. Around this time, he landed a key role in the 2019 HBO series Watchman, filmed at Trilith Studios, not far from his new home. In Atlanta, his favorite restaurants included Atlanta Fish Market and South City Kitchen, which feel like home to me. And he regularly attended the famous Ebenezer Baptist Church. I am saddened to learn of the passing of Louis Gossett Jr., the Emmy Award-winning actor who called our city home… Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. As a city, we are grateful for the privilege of having had Louis Gossett Jr. among us, and we come together to honor his life and contributions. Gossett also enjoyed visiting area universities and churches, offering wisdom to young people. I like to talk about my experience, my strength and my hope to young people, he told the AJC. Gossett's cousin, Neal Gossett, remembers a man who walked with Nelson Mandela and told great jokes, a loved one who faced and fought racism with dignity and humor. Never mind the accolades, never mind the glitz and glamour, the Rolls-Royces and the big houses of Malibu. It’s about the humanity of the people he defended, his cousin said. Gossett rose to fame on the small screen as Fiddler in the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries Roots, which depicts the atrocities of slavery on TV. The sprawling cast included Ben Vereen, LeVar Burton and John Amos. He became the third black Oscar nominee in the supporting actor category in 1983 and won for his portrayal of the intimidating Navy drill instructor in An Officer and a Gentleman opposite Richard Gere and Debra Winger. He also won a Golden Globe for the same role. Explore Louis Gossett Jr. said The Color Purple, filmed in Georgia, was like a reunion Louis Gossett Jr. said The Color Purple, filmed in Georgia, was like a reunion Credit: LORI Credit: LORI The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story has been corrected, based on a statement from the family, to report that Gossett died Friday morning, not Thursday evening.

