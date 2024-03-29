Louis Gossett Jr: Hollywood's king of strong, silent types, from Roots to The Color Purple | Movies

P.the reparation disappeared when Louis Gossett Jr became the third black person to win an Oscar, in 1983, for his supporting role in An Officer and a Gentleman. He had planned to accept the award with his seven-year-old son, Satie, but the boy suffered last-minute jitters and remained rooted to his seat. The speech Gossett had in mind? There's no point, he told the packed house at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. Everything is gone. So he kept things short and sweet, thanking his family before turning to his fellow nominees, a tough crowd that included James Mason and John Lithgow. You four other guys, said Gossett, raising his statuette, This Is ours.

What really set him apart, besides being 6-foot-4, was the dignity, class and humanity he brought to every game.

This was essentially Gossett: magnanimous, dignified, always fair. Following the announcement of his death Friday at the age of 87, Gossett is being remembered as a trailblazer who never hesitated to share his spotlight with equally deserving people and causes. Wendell Pierce, from HBO's The Wire, greeted Gossett. as one of the great American actors of our generation, while Oscar-nominated Rustin star Colman Domingo called him open, generous and kind beyond measure.

With more than 200 screen roles under his belt, Gossett has worked virtually nonstop for more than half a century, most notably as Ol Mister Domingo's father in the remake of The Color Purple. But what really set him apart, besides being 6-foot-4, was the dignity, class and humanity he brought to every game. Perhaps it's because Gossett experienced so many personal difficulties even as he seemed to have established himself as a Hollywood star. In his 2010 autobiography, An Actor and a Gentleman, Gossett said he dealt with his professional frustrations by drinking and drugging to excess, to the detriment of his relationships and marriage, before finding a purpose in social activism. Over the years, Gossett has spoken out in support of HIV/AIDS awareness and urban violence. Its Eracism Foundation has the ambitious goal of completely eradicating racism.

This commitment to service, along with his quiet magnetism on screen, would make Gossett as respected as Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier co-starring with the latter, his idol, in the celluloid and Broadway productions of A Raisin in the Sun.

Gossett slept with marines while filming An Officer and a Gentleman. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Gossett's singular talent for putting his stamp on roles was particularly important in Roots, the television miniseries about slavery and civil rights that ABC wasn't even sure it could air in the Deep South in 1977. Gossett had considered turning down the role of Fiddler, insulted. to have been linked to the submissive character of Uncle Tom. But upon closer examination, he came to see Fiddler as someone who did everything he could to survive an oppressive plantation regime and imbued the character with a humanity and regality that were his own. clean. The role became Gossett's on-screen breakthrough (no small feat in a deep ensemble that included LeVar Burton, John Amos, and Ben Vereen), and Gossett went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor for a single appearance in a drama or comedy series.

For his Oscar-winning role as drill instructor Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman, Gossett slept with a company of marines miles from the set while Richard Gere, Debra Winger and his other co-stars stayed with the production at Port Townsend in Washington. . “They put steel in my butt, so that when I walked on set and screamed, go down and give me a 50 to the cast, by God they would,” Gossett said. the Los Angeles Times.

One of the best ever! Thank you Lou for everything!

He expected his hard work to be rewarded with more generous offers, perhaps even as a leading man. Before the Oscars ceremony, four black demonstrators carried a large white sign in front of the pavilion which read: Oscars, a racist affair for 54 years, here is the 55th. But after following Poitier and Hattie McDaniel into Oscar history, Gossett said he hopes good black acting roles will spread like measles.

You shouldn't call something racist if the situation is improving, he told reporters. I think [the protesters] should clear up, if you allow me the expression. I hope black people get more opportunities to show off their products. I am going to give [the Oscar] to my son.

He pushed his agent to seek out respectable roles as doctors, police chiefs and involved fathers, anything but those stereotypes reserved for black actors, he said in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation. And while the roles didn't resonate on the same scale, they ran the gamut, from Negro Leagues legend Cool Papa Bell to Egyptian President Anwar El-Sadat. For millennial gospel TV fans, he is the sinister patriarch of the BET+ religious musical soap opera Kingdom Business. For Generation X who came of age during the Reagan-era war games (ahem), he is fondly remembered as Chappy, the lion-hearted F-16 pilot from Iron Eagle, aka the poor man's Top Gun. (This one's for you, Chappy.)

Video Three memorable roles played by Louis Gossett Jr

It doesn't matter that Gossett is mocked in a bloated production or that he shares scenes with Hollywood heavyweights; he had a strange way of elevating the experience. Losing him now, and so soon after the deaths of Andre Braugher and Lance Reddick, in some ways feels like a special class of black acting nobility is facing extinction. Gossett, the dean of strong, quiet types who do their best on the sidelines, leaves behind a void that Hollywood was not ready to fill.