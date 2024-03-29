'Everything Shah Rukh Khan Does': Dev Patel Reveals His Bollywood Inspirations and More in 'Ask Me Anything' Session – Entertainment News





Actor and director Dev Patel shared a sneak peek of his upcoming film “Monkey Man” during a live session on Reddit on Thursday, March 28. Patel, promoting his directorial debut, confessed that he took inspiration from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan for the project. Answering questions from fans, Patel revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's work influenced his writing and direction for 'Monkey Man'. He also spoke about his experience working with legendary figures from Bollywood and Hollywood, citing Irrfan Khan's influence on him, especially in the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. When asked by a user about his favorite Bollywood films and if he could list the ones that inspired his writing and directing for Monkey Man, Dev replied: Everything Shah Rukh Khan does. In another question, when asked what it was like to work with legends of Bollywood and Hollywood cinema, the actor wrote: Watching them and acting alongside them has shaped me immensely. Especially Irrfan in Slumdog. He taught me the importance of calm. “Monkey Man,” in which Patel also stars, features an all-star cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley and others. The film follows the journey of a man seeking revenge against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to oppress the poor. Watch the trailer here: Inspired by the legend of the Hindu deity Hanuman, “Monkey Man” is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on April 5. The actor and filmmaker said the team faced absolute disaster almost every day. I begged our financier not to shut us down a few weeks before principal photography. We were supposed to shoot in India, then Covid hit, I lost, my production designer and my initial cinematographer and the film was basically dead, then we pivoted and went to a small island in Indonesia where we We were able to create a bubble in an empty hotel for the entire crew of nearly 500 people. It was a grueling nine months of absolute joy and total chaos. All the locations we prepared for months, we lost a day so we had to adapt at the last minute, the borders were closed and I couldn't bring in a lot of supporting characters, so I finished by having to put every tailor, lighting designer, accountant, etc. in front of the camera, he wrote. Dev Patel revealed that the concept of 'Monkey Man' had been brewing within him for over a decade, drawing inspiration from various sources. He attributed part of his inspiration to his childhood fascination with Bruce Lee films. Since when did my grandfather tell me about Hanuman and the story of Ramayana. The first image I had was of a young man wearing a cheap gorilla mask in an underground wrestling ring,” he added.

