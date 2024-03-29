This actor served in the Vietnam War > US Department of Defense > History

Actor Dennis Franz is best known for playing a television detective and appearing in many successful films in the 1970s and 1990s.

What is less known is that Franz was a soldier who served in combat during the height of the Vietnam War. Franz was born in Maywood, Illinois on October 28, 1944.

His parents were German immigrants. Franz's mother, Eleanor, was of Jewish origin and was a postmistress. His father, Franz Ferdinand Schlachta, was a postman and baker. Schlachta was of German and Polish descent.

During his high school years, Franz participated in baseball, football and swimming. He attended Wilbur Wright College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he earned a bachelor's degree in speech and theater in 1968.

In 1968, he was drafted into the Army and served 11 months in two divisions in South Vietnam: the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division.

When Franz learned he was being sent to Vietnam, he said he had mixed feelings. He said he was curious about military life, but was also afraid of being killed or injured in the Vietnam War.

The year 1968 marked the height of the Vietnam War. The Tet Offensive marked a major escalation and the largest military campaign of the war; this happened during Franz's service.

For a short time, he said he considered going on the run. “I don't think it was a serious thought in my head. I don't think I would have been able to live with myself if I had… done something like that. It was just a temporary temptation,” he said at a press conference. a 1997 interview with Tom Snyder on “The Late Late Show.”

Franz said combat was a traumatic, life-changing experience, especially the loss of close friends. He remembers participating in several firefights and sometimes not knowing where the bullets were coming from.

“You just want to get out of the situation. And, unintentionally, your body starts doing things that you have no control over, just out of fear and nervousness and, you know, you just wish you could be anywhere else in the world , except where you are at the time. And the only way to get out of this is to fight back and get someone arrested and let me get out of this,” he said.

“After experiencing it, having experienced it, it changed my outlook on life – becoming a young man – a boy, if you will – [and] come back a young man. It changed my life. It made me take things a lot more seriously. “I was very frivolous and irresponsible until I went there, and it made me look at life a lot more seriously than before,” he told Snyder, adding that he “n 'would trade his war experience for anything in the world.'

Upon returning to the United States, Franz said landing at the American airport was the happiest day of his life. “I literally did one of the ‘bend over and kiss the ground’ things,” he said. “I thought, 'I'm home. I'm safe and I'm out of this.'”

However, “there was a feeling in this country that you guys who went there and fought were fools for going there.”

After the war, Franz became famous as a television actor. He played Detective Sal Benedetto from 1982 to 1983 and later Lt. Norman Buntz in the television series “Hill Street Blues.” Franz is best known for his role as New York Police detective Andy Sipowicz in the television series “NYPD Blue.”

Later, Franz would pay tribute to other veterans and their service and sacrifice.

In 1998, he chaired the Department of Veterans Affairs' National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans. The program honors hospitalized veterans for their service and sacrifices and takes place at VA medical centers, nursing homes and state veterans' homes, many of which Franz has visited.

In 2001, Franz received the Veteran of the Year award at the 7th Annual American Veteran Awards in Beverly Hills, California.