Paula Weinstein, Hollywood veteran and political activist, dies at 78





Paula Weinstein, a film producer, studio executive and political activist who became a staunch advocate for women in her industry, died Monday at her home in Manhattan. She was 78 years old. His sister Lisa Weinstein confirmed the death. She added that the cause was not yet known. In the boys' club of Hollywood, Ms. Weinstein was the rare female leader: during her long career, she was president of United Artists, vice president of Warner Bros. and executive vice president of 20th Century Fox. She was only 33 when she was hired at Fox in 1978, and when she was promoted to vice president a year later, the Los Angeles Times called her the highest-ranking woman in the Film Industry. A man can be mediocre at almost anything, but a woman has to be perfect, she told Life magazine that year, when she was included in an article about young Hollywood moguls.

But Ms. Weinstein, who colleagues said possessed a wicked sense of humor (her sister described her laugh as infectious and a strong commitment to social justice), was unusual in Hollywood, beyond of his sex. As Ken Sunshine, a veteran public relations consultant and longtime Democratic activist, said in a telephone interview: Unlike so many others, she did not play in politics. For her, social and political change was essential. She was the antithesis of a fake Hollywood activist looking for good PR or a career boost. She was unique in a sea of ​​suitors.

Activism was a family affair: Her mother, Hannah Weinstein, was a journalist and speechwriter who, in 1950, took her three young daughters to live in Paris and then London, fleeing the dark and punitive politics of the era. McCarthy of the country. In Britain, where the family lived for more than a decade, Hannah Weinstein produced films and television series using blacklisted actors and writers like Ring Lardner Jr. and Ian McLellan Hunter . She repeatedly told her daughters, as Lisa recalled, “If you believe in something, you have to be willing to get off your ass and do something, and if you don't get off your ass, you really don't believe it. She was an intimidating role model, added Lisa Weinstein. It was Hannah who turned Paula towards the cinema, through Jane Fonda. Hannah was the first person I asked for money as an activist, Ms. Fonda said in an email. This involved opening the GI office in Washington, D.C. in 1970, where soldiers' concerns could be brought to Congress. She gave me $2,000 in 1970. A few years later, Hannah called me to ask if I could help her daughter, Paula, who had just graduated from Columbia University, with find a job in Hollywood. She said I owed her one.

The two women then met for lunch at a Hamburger Hamlet in Los Angeles and were immediately smitten with each other. They were like-minded, both having participated in the anti-war protests of the 1960s and both having arrested Ms. Weinstein for participating in a protest in Columbia. Soon after, Ms. Weinstein became Ms. Fonda's agent, helping her get the role of Lillian Hellman in Julia (1977), based on Ms. Hellman's book Pentimento. It helped that Lillian was Paula's godmother, Ms. Fonda said. Her next job was at Fox, where she oversaw the production of 9 to 5 (1980), the hit comedy starring Ms. Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton as office workers who revolt against their employer sexist. Most recently, she reunited with Ms. Fonda and Ms. Tomlin as executive producer of the long-running Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Ms. Weinstein produced more than 30 films, including The Perfect Storm (2000), starring George Clooney as a Massachusetts fishing boat captain and co-starring in an epic noreaster as well as the comedy Analyze This (1999) and its sequel, Analyze That (2002), with Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal. She was also a founder, with Ms. Fonda, Barbra Streisand and others, of the Hollywood Women's Political Committeea fundraising powerhouse for liberal candidates and causes from 1984 to the late 1990s.

With her husband, Mark Rosenberg, whom she met while they were both members of the national activist organization Students for a Democratic Society, Ms. Weinstein made several films, including The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989), with Jeff and Beau Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer and Fearless (1993), also starring Jeff Bridges. They also made Citizen Cohn (1992), an HBO film about Roy Cohn, Senator Joseph McCarthy's lawyer and fixer, a subject close to Ms. Weinstein's heart, given her upbringing. Their last joint production was Flesh and Bone (1993); Mr. Rosenberg died of heart failure at the age of 44 while working on the filming of this film.

Ms. Weinstein continued to make films for Spring Creek Productions, the company she and her husband had formed including another HBO film, Recount (2008), a political thriller based on the end of the 2000 presidential election and Bush v. Gore, the Bush v. Gore case. Supreme Court case that decided the election in favor of George W. Bush. Paula knew how to marry the commercial with the political, said Lucy Fisher, a veteran producer and former vice president at Sony Pictures, who considered Ms. Weinstein a mentor, but not in a medicinal way. She invented the format that became HBO's imprimatur, the high-quality but chatty behind-the-scenes drama.

Paula Weinstein was born on November 19, 1945, in Manhattan, the youngest of three daughters. His mother, Hannah (Dorner) Weinstein, met his father, Isidore Weinstein, known as Pete, when they were hired as speechwriters for Mayor Fiorello La Guardia. At the time, Hannah was a reporter for the New York Herald Tribune and Pete was a reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. The couple separated in 1950 and Hannah subsequently left the country with her daughters. They returned to the United States in 1962, and Paula enrolled in Colombia soon after. In addition to her sister Lisa, Ms. Weinstein is survived by another sister, Dina, and her daughter, Hannah Rosenberg.

Since 2013, Ms. Weinstein was Chief Content Officer at Tribeca Enterprises, which includes the Tribeca Film Festival and Tribeca Studios, where she developed branded content and led mentorship programs for emerging screenwriters and directors. She left Tribeca last fall to focus on political work. I don't want to stand aside and complain about everything. I really want to throw myself fully into campaigns. Statewide and national campaigns, she told Deadline magazine after he left. This really feels like a time between climate, book banning, and everything else that I don't need to address. When Ms. Weinstein died, tributes poured in from her colleagues and friends, including Debora Cahn, a writer and producer. Paula was a force of nature, Ms. Cahn wrote. She taught me so much about so many things. How to stand up and be the thing. Stand in front. Speak loud. Be outraged and happy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/29/movies/paula-weinstein-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos