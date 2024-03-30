great title, OK novel Daily Freeman





Malcolm Forbes | Star Tribune (TNS) The cozy mystery makes for the perfect escape. Sometimes we want to put aside stories of grisly violence, cruel reality and dysfunctional cops and turn to gentle, focused crime and detective stories featuring picturesque villages, quirky characters and lots of wit, charm and twists and turns. < class=""> Seattle native and now UK-based Kristen Perrin turned to cozy crime for her adult debut. The tantalizing title How to Solve Your Own Murder incorporates key elements of the genre. Its plot is based on a decades-old prediction. In 1965, 17-year-old Frances visits a fair and learns from a fortune teller that she is going to be murdered. Instead of rejecting the prophecy, Frances believed it and spends her life trying to prevent its untimely demise by gathering information on everyone she knows, ruffling many feathers in the process. Today, Annie, an aspiring crime writer living in London, receives an unexpected letter from France's lawyer. Frances has named her sole great-niece as benefactor of her estate and would like her to attend a meeting. Annie is disconcerted; she never met her parent. Her confusion turns to shock when she arrives at Gravesdown Hall in the village of Castle Knoll and finds Frances dead. Foul play is suspected and, upon reading the will, Frances launches a challenge from beyond the grave: to claim her inheritance, Annie must solve the murder of her great-aunt within a week. Frances may be crazy, but she is very calculating. And she likes to play games, says Annie's mother. In this game, Annie takes on the role of an amateur detective and works against time to unmask a killer. She looks through the photos, notes and reports that Frances has accumulated over the years in her murder room, and delves into the past through France's diary. She builds a growing list of suspects that includes a sneaky property developer, a gardener with a side business, France's friends and family, even a vicar and a detective. Annie also tries to decode the fortune tellers' cryptic prediction, a riddle about a queen, a bird, and dry bones. As Annie investigates, we join her in weighing the importance of seemingly innocuous details (France's messy bouquet of flowers, her recent car problem) and answering nagging questions. Is France's death linked to the disappearance of her decades-old friend Emily? And why, after 60 years, did the French killer strike now? Perrin's update of the classic murder mystery is marred by its far-fetched premise and a plot that becomes convoluted rather than complex. Additionally, not all of his characters' voices sound real. On the plus side, the pace never lets up and the tension builds when anonymous threats and a body in a trunk make Annie realize her life could be in danger. The result is a fun but flawed thriller. How to Solve Your Own Murder By: Kristen Perrin. Editor: Dutton, 360 pages, $28. StarTribune 2024. Visit tostartribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.







