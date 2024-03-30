Actor Louis Gossett Jr, who played the Vortigaunts in Half-Life 2, has died





Actor Louis Gossett Jr, who appeared in dozens of films, TV shows and plays, as well as two video games, died this week at age 87, reports AP News. Gossett began acting as a teenager in New York and, as a young adult, landed a number of roles in Broadway plays, including the 1959 classic A Raisin in the Sun. In 1977, he won an Emmy for his performance in the television miniseries Roots, and in 1983 he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in An Officer and a Gentleman, becoming the first black actor to win this prize. To my knowledge, he hasn't won any awards, but Gossett also appeared in two of the most famous PC games: Half-Life 2 and Half-Life 2: Episode One. In both games, Gossett voiced the Vortigaunts, friendly aliens who were once subjugated by Half-Life's interdimensional antagonists The Combine. (In episode two and Half-Life: Alyx, the vortigaunts are voiced by Tony Todd.) During a notable encounter in the coastal section of Half-Life 2 (the moment where walking on sand summons antlions), two vortigaunts explain that they normally communicate with each other by “flow shifting”, but that, “by courtesy” for those with impaired “vortal inputs” will use auditory language, except when they don't want you to know what they are saying. As soon as they finish speaking to the player, they start speaking again in a melodic foreign language. Half-Life 2 and its first expansion weren't the only times Gossett played an alien. In a 1985 sci-fi cult classic Enemy mine– perhaps what led him to the role in Half-Life 2 – Gossett portrayed an alien stranded on a desolate planet with a human played by Dennis Quaid. In his memoir, An Actor and a Gentleman, Gossett describes the racism he experienced as a black actor in Hollywood, summarized in AP obituary– and in 2006, he created the Eracism Foundationwhose mission is to “contribute to the creation of a society where racism does not exist”. In his latest role, Gossett played Ol' Mister Johnson in last year's musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Sign up to get the week's best content and great gaming deals, curated by editors. “You left us so many testimonies and paved the way for black actors and actresses,” wrote the film’s lead actress, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, in a statement. post today. “We will miss you, but man, did you live a blessed life.” “We have lost a truly great man. A true legend,” wrote actor Colman Domingo, who played Albert Johnson in the film. “…We are eternally indebted. May we stand firmly on his shoulders. Lift him today. RIP”

