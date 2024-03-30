Daniela Melchior's path to Hollywood stardom with Road House





Let's talk about this movie, The Road House. How do you get this opportunity? How did it work? Did they call you and say, Okay, are you playing this role or did you have to audition?

For this one, it was interesting, and it was a little something because I don't remember if I self-recorded it. I don't think I self-recorded it, but I had a Zoom meeting with Doug Liman and Joel Silver, the director and producer. And basically I'm reading the scenes to them live on Zoom because they've watched my work, the things I've done before. But since the character wasn't written specifically for someone like me, maybe he would be a little older, maybe he would be 100% American or Latin American. Even then, they weren't 100% sure. So, after this Zoom, they said to themselves: Yeah, that's it. We can just tweak a little this here and a little that there, but we need you. Then after that, I remember I was still filming Fast X, and I remember my agent calling me. At that time, I had a boyfriend for many years. So my agent calls me. I put it on speaker because I have no secrets. And my agent asked me, Daniela, Doug Liman and Joel liked you, but we need to see if you have chemistry with Jake, and we need you to meet. So can you go to Paris before you go to London to shoot again just so you can have a coffee or something? Don't worry, he has a girlfriend, but it's like seeing chemistry. And I looked at my ex-boyfriend, and he looked at me, and I was like, “Let me see if I can organize my schedule around this.” As soon as I hung up, he said to me: If you want, I can accompany you. So it was funny because these things happen behind the scenes. There's nothing wrong with that, but that's how things work. If I lived in New York and Jake was in New York, this would still happen to see if people connected and if it made sense. But then this idea was ultimately not realized. So while I was filming Fast X, I had a Zoom again with Doug, Joel, and Jake. And it was very natural. We instantly connected. I remember my agent telling me: You don't need to read anything for this Zoom. It's just your turn to speak. And then, because we connected and it was so natural, I remember Jake saying, I wonder if we can read some scenes. And I was like, I mean, yeah, I have the papers here. After I hung up, I told my agent, Charlie, sorry, but I read it. I ended up reading. And he said to me: No, Daniela. But yeah, I mean, if it went well, do your thing.

