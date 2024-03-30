Louis Gossett Jr., the first black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87





Louis Gossett Jr., the first black man to win a supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman, has died at the age of 87. As reported Variety, Gossett Jr.'s family confirmed that he died on the morning of March 29, 2024. “It is with our deepest regret that we confirm the passing of our beloved father this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.” , wrote the family in a press release. Image credit: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images An Officer and a Gentleman was released in 1982, and Gossett Jr.'s Foley was a tough drill instructor at an aviation officer cadet school near Washington who challenged Richard Gere's Zack Mayo at every turn. His performance was so praised that he won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor in the 1983 series and changed history forever. His accolades didn't stop there, however, as he won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series for his portrayal of Fiddler in the 1977 miniseries Roots. He has starred in other films such as Enemy Mine and Iron Eagle, and earned Emmy Award nominations for his work on television projects such as Sadat, The Sentry Collection Presents Ben Vereen: His Roots, Backstairs at the White House , Palmerstown, USA, A Gathering of Old Men and Touched by an Angel. Most recently he has appeared in Boardwalk Empire, Extant, Watchmen, The Reason, The Color Purple and many others. When asked what his favorite role was in his storied career, he told Variety in 2015 that he played Anwar Sadat in Sadat. “It was a challenge to play against someone with a history like that,” Gossett Jr. said. “His mind was a lot like Mandela's. He went from being a hawk to being a dove. He lost his brother and the people he loved. He said he would be willing to enter Israel in the name of peace. Mandela was willing to come out of prison. with a smile on his face. Louis Cameron Gossett Jr. was born in Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, New York on May 27, 1936, and made his stage debut at the age of 17 when he participated in a school production of You Can't Take It With. You. He fell in love with acting and actually turned down an athletic scholarship for basketball in order to pay for his education at NYU. He then made his Broadway debut in 1953 as Spencer Scott in Take a Giant Step. Gossett Jr. was married and divorced three times, and is survived by his son Satie Gossett, his adopted son Sharron, and his nephew Robert Gossett. Adam Bankhurst is a writer for IGN. You can follow him on X/Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on TikTok.

