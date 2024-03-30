The golden age of yesteryear radio is broadcast in Mundelein





The Mundelein Historical Commission presents The Shadow, the first in a series of old-time radio shows that will be broadcast the last Saturday of each month through December 14 at the Heritage Museum.

Courtesy of Mike Flynn The golden age of radio returns on Saturday to the Mundelein Heritage Museum. For two years, the Mundelein Historical Commission hosted old-time radio shows around Halloween. Popularity grew and last year two Christmas-themed shows were added. This year, shows selected by commission member Anne Walker from her extensive collection will be broadcast on the last Saturday of the month until the museum closes for the season on December 14. The first radio episode is The Shadow, a detective/mystery show originally broadcast from 1930 to 1954. Each 30-minute show is presented at 3 p.m. at the museum, 601 E. Noel Drive. The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Before television, radio was the dominant home entertainment medium, with families gathering to listen to it. That atmosphere is being recreated, said Mike Flynn, chairman of the historical commission. We have a very old radio, he said. We put it on the counter and placed the Bluetooth speaker behind it. Visitors sit quietly and listen to the show, accompanied by sound effects and original advertisements played during the show. There's all these little nuggets of history that you kind of forget about, he said of the show's content. We then try to have a brief discussion about cultural references, he added. It's nice to relive those times. Coming up are The Phil Harris and Alice Faye Show, a comedy, on April 27 and Western Gunsmoke on May 25. Visitors still have time to visit the museum, which presents a new large-scale exhibition every year. This year, some of the finds from local artifact collector John Hynds, who has been excavating the area around Diamond Lake for 20 years, are on display. Diamond Lake was once a popular resort town and holds an important place in the area's history. The exhibit includes bottles, jewelry, household items, fishing equipment, industrial items from rail transportation and items related to rail transportation, ice cream cutting and much more. The objects are accompanied by photos and stories of life on the lake. We're telling the story of life on the lake over the last 100 years, Flynn said. The Heritage Museum, 601 E. Noel Drive, in Mundelein

