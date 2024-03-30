Brooklyn actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr.a dynamic and imposing actor from Coney Island who turned down a place in the New York Knicks to launch a groundbreaking career on stage and screen that won him an Emmy and an Oscar, died Friday at a nursing home in Santa Monica, California. He was 87 years old.

The Brooklyn native died early in the morning of natural causes, his publicist said: In Fergusson. He had struggled with drug addiction earlier in his life and he battled cancer in his later years.

Standing an imposing 6-foot-4 and playing with a fiery, magnetic intensity, Gossett won his Emmy for his role as a comforting violinist in the 1977 miniseries Roots. He won his Oscar first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor awarded to a black man for his turn as an intimidating and pragmatic person Sgt. Emile Foley in the 1982 film An Officer and a Gentleman.

During his career spanning nearly seven decades, Gossett appeared in Broadway productions. A grape in the sun And Chicago, and in hundreds of on-screen roles. His last film credit was as Ol' Mister in last year's film. The color purple.

He also knew how to sing: between Broadway shows early in his career, he sang folk songs in the clubs of Greenwich Village.

He first made his mark as a stage performer, appearing in seven Broadway productions from 1959 to 1971, before turning his career largely to television and film, in which he taken on roles as varied as the voice of Drill Sergeant. In family guy and an elderly Cuban musician in the 2019 drama film The Cuban.

The socially conscious Gossett was much more than an artist. He spear the anti-intolerance group Racism. And he was a role model for younger generations, showing how to walk a dual path as an artist and activist, said Kenny Leon, an influential Tony winner. Broadway director.

Leon, who recalled Gossett's personal touch he brought to the opening of each of the director's productions, said the actor's work as a performer and activist focused on prison reform made him more than a king.

“Our great kings and emperors carry on, but they left a tremendous body of work,” Leon said by phone, describing Gossett as “witty, funny, warm and relaxed in private.”

Gossett's career and work were shaped by the racism he overcame.

During the filming of a film adaptation of A grape in the sun, in the early 1960s, he was introduced to a motel filled with cockroaches due to the lack of hotels accepting black guests.

In one particularly harrowing incident in the 1960s, California cops chained him to a tree for three hours, apparently finding it suspicious that a black man was walking around upscale Beverly Hills, he later recalled. .

Shaken, he called his parents in Brooklyn.

My father told me: “Stay there. I will be there.' Now it's from Brooklyn, they can't be there, Gossett recalled to NPR decades later. But I understood what he said.

The incident left an imprint on the young actor. He said his family raised him to reach for the stars to go all the way to the Promised Land. By age 17, he was on the Broadway stage, appearing in Take a giant step in 1953.

I found that I had to sacrifice something that was right to make my way through early Hollywood, so I had to act like I was second class, he told NPR. The only time I was truly free was when the director said “action” in front of a camera or on stage.

“That’s when I got on the plane,” he said.

He stole. His scope and aura of authority have earned him rave reviews.

His Oscar for An Officer and a Gentleman in the early 1980s was the first won by a black actor in 20 years. The Daily film critical at the time, Rex Reed, greeted Gossetts gives a wonderful, lean, breathtaking performance as the baddest drill sergeant you'd ever want to meet.

Divorce, fatherhood and struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction sent him into a spiral in the 1980s. And for a while, the roles dried up.

Once a healthy shooter, Gossett's life was turned upside down.

I had an Oscar, an Emmy, and yet I had this big hole in my soul. I was in a pit of self-pity and resentment, he told the New York Times in a Article from 1989.

He attended a treatment program in Los Angeles, embraced Alcoholics Anonymous and returned to his faith. His life has stabilized.

Thank God I was able to correct myself and turn the situation around, it told CBS News in 2020.

He spent the last decades of his life in California and Georgia, but he is forever connected to his hometown.

Mayor Adams praised Gossett in a statement Friday, describing the actor as a “pioneer.”

“He made his hometown so proud and we will truly miss him,” the mayor said in the release.

Louis Cameron Gossett, the son of a porter and a nurse, was born on May 27, 1936, in the melting pot of Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Popular and sporty, he frequents Abraham Lincoln High School on Ocean Parkway, where he became its senior class president and played on the basketball court and baseball field.

When an injury sidelined him, he performed in a school play to keep busy. A professor impressed by his acting skills urged him to try to take it one step further. He won the lead role of rebel Spencer Scott and went on to receive critical acclaim.

Brooks Atkinson, Times critic famous Gossett's admirable, winning performance, saying it showed the full range of Spencer's turbulence.

Production ran from September to November 1953, cutting into the basketball season.

Very often, rehearsals, public appearances and matinees conflict with practices and games, the younger Gossett said. The Eagle of Brooklyn at the time. I have basketball on my mind and I'm going to practice and play as many games as possible.

He would even bring a basketball backstage at the Lyceum.

After high school, he continued his studies New York University, where he won a basketball scholarship and studied drama. After college, the Knicks came calling and he began practicing with the team.

But Broadway also attracted him.

The revered playwright Lorraine Hansberry called Gossett directly to see if he would star in his gripping family drama “A Raisin in the Sun,” produced on Broadway in 1959. The play revolves around housing discrimination on the South Side of Chicago.

If Gossett was caught between two passions, money made his decision easier. And he later said he chose the right path.

They said that coin came with a $700 per diem, more money than most professional athletes had in the bank at the time, he said. Popular magazine in an article this year. I put the basketball down and the rest is history.