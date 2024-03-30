Politico Reporter Slams Biden for Talking More to Hollywood Elites Than Real Journalists





Politico White House reporter Jennifer Haberkorn criticized President Biden for fooling around with Hollywood celebrities this week, accusing the politician of being more available to stars than to members of the press. Haberkorn ripped Biden on Biden was previously a guest on “SmartLess” on November 3, 2022. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined Biden for the interview, which took place before a swanky celebrity-packed Biden campaign fundraiser at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Thursday evening. CBS' STEPHEN COLBERT TAKES DEMOCRATIC PARTY SHILLING TO NEW LEVEL AS HE HOSTS CONVO TO GLITZY BIDEN FUNDRAISER The reporter shared an : 0.” Biden has been criticized for not giving many media interviews throughout his first term. Most recently, Biden skipped the traditional network-broadcast presidential interview during the Super Bowl, leading even members of his own party to question why he avoids these big media moments, especially during an election year. Haberkorn's own colleagues at Politico criticized the president for his reluctance to speak to the press. Politico reporters Alex Thompson and Tina Sfondeles pointed out in the “West Wing Playbook” newspaper in October 2021 that Biden had participated in “only 10” interviews in the first nine months of his presidency, not one alone since Labor Day. BIDEN RAISES OBAMA AND CLINTON AT RITZY NYC FUNDRAISER ON SAME DAY FALLEN COP MOURNED JUST 40 MILES AWAY Journalists compared that figure to Trump's number of press interviews at the same time in his term, which they put at 57. Obama had 131 in the equivalent time frame. Haberkorn's criticism of Biden followed widespread backlash the president received for hosting his $26 million fundraiser featuring the “SmartLess” hosts and other celebrities, like Lizzo, Stephen Colbert and Cynthia Erivo. Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the event several times. Conservatives and Trump have hammered Biden by comparing him to chatting with the rich and famous, with the former president attending a wake for New York police officer Jonathan Diller the same day. The Republican National Committee got in on the action, posting a message on its X account that stated: “Today in New York, President Trump visits a grieving family. Joe Biden celebrates.” Even Democratic Party strategist and former Obama adviser David Axelrod criticized Biden for his lavish fundraising. He agreed with anti-Trump pundit Bill Kristol's assessment of limousines plus the breakdown of law and order. And Trump attends. following the shooting of an NYPD officer on Long Island. Axelrod responded by saying, “Not wrong,” while defending Biden by saying, “But overall, the $25 million will probably mean more than just looks.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

