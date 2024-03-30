Dyngus Day festivities planned for Gordon Square in Cleveland





2024 marks the 12th anniversary of the Dyngus Day festival in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND Preparations are underway as thousands of people are expected to gather in Cleveland for Dyngus Day. The annual Polish celebration will take place on Monday, April 1, the day after Easter, in the Gordon Square Arts District on Detroit Avenue. The event, celebrating its 12th anniversary in Cleveland, will be filled with authentic ethnic cuisine, merchandise, beer and dancing. Although the event remains ticketed, organizers say this year they will bring the celebrations back to the streets, closing several blocks of Detroit Avenue. In addition to the Gordon Green stage, entertainment will take place during the day on the Happy Dog Street stage. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased HERE. Here is the program for Dyngus Day 2024: Gordon Green Stage Schedule Opening ceremony with DJ Kishka

Fred Ziwich

Eddie Rodick

Miss Dyngus Day competition organized by DJ Kishka

Pierogi Eating Competition hosted by DJ Kishka

The nprnncbls Happy Dog Street Scene Open doors

Thistle Polka Strip

For Wojtyla

The Comfort of Cleveland Musicians Across Cleveland, several bars and restaurants will also offer their own Polish-themed food, drinks and/or entertainment on Dyngus Day, including the following: ABC Tavern

All Saints Public House

Astoria

Kidding

Coconut

Forest City Brewery

Great Lakes Brewery

Gypsy Beans and Baking Co.

happy dog

Hoops

Jukebox

Lake Erie Scoops

Parkview Night Club

Post I – Alliance of Polish Veterans

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Spice catering

Land Brewing Company

Toast Wine Bar

Wine tasting bar

XYZ Tavern

Zone car show The information below comes from the organizers of Cleveland Dyngus Day: Dyngus Day, or Wet Monday (Polish migus-Dingus or lany poniedziaek) is the name of Easter Monday. Historically a Polish tradition, Dyngus Day celebrates the end of Lent and the joy of Easter. Over the decades, Dyngus Day has become a wonderful holiday to celebrate Polish-American culture, heritage and traditions. In Cleveland in particular, our goal is to not only make it a Polish cultural festival, but we also want to celebrate our Polka heritage as well as the other Eastern European cultures still thriving in Cleveland. More information about Dyngus Day can be found HERE. MORE ON WKYC…

