



HOUSTON Earlier this week, Forrie J. Smith made headlines after he said he was kicked off a flight about to depart from Houston for asking to move away from a passenger wearing a mask. Now he's giving some more details about what happened. The actor, known for his role as Lloyd Pierce in the Paramount Network neo-western series Yellowstone, sparked controversy during his first appearance. posted a video on Instagram from a Houston airport, explaining that he had been kicked off the flight. He also admitted to drinking a little, yeah, I've been drinking, I've been sitting in an airport for 3 hours…but I'm not drunk, he said. Then he says he got kicked off the plane because I'm drunk because you don't stand up and tell everyone what bullshit this is. I just told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone who had to wear a mask. And I get off the plane. In a new video, he clarifies his position regarding masked passengers. Watch the full video here. It's getting so crazy, Smith said in his most recent video, I don't read the media and stuff, so all I get is what my friends tell me. Smith said she had a brief conversation with the masked passenger, who told her she was wearing the mask to stay safe. Shortly after, he asked a flight attendant to move as he got up to go to the bathroom. He explained that he believes in herd immunity and is not comfortable sitting next to someone who chooses to wear a mask. He said he did not intend to offend anyone on the plane. When I see people with a mask, I say to myself: What's new? Smith said. Are they going to steal from me? Are they sick? Are they afraid of me and my germs? It was all innocent. Smith has over half a million followers on IG.

Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2024/03/29/yellowstone-actor-shares-new-details-after-houston-flight-mask-controversy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos