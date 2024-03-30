Hollywood director begs Taylor Swift to 'save American democracy' and support Biden





Hollywood director Rob Reiner 'would give anything' to Taylor Swift publicly support the re-election of President Biden. “I'm filming a sequel to This is Spinal Tap. Although I would love for Taylor Swift to make a cameo in the film, I would give anything for her to support Joe Biden,” Reiner wrote about X. “She would practically single-handedly save American democracy.” Reiner has spoken out on political and social issues in recent years. His new documentary, “God and Country,” looks at the “implications of Christian nationalism” and how it can distort the United States' constitutional republic and Christianity itself. The “Spinal Tap” director, a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, previously praised Biden as an “honest, law-abiding person” and called former President Donald Trump a “pathologically lying criminal.” TRAVIS KELCE CALLS TAYLOR SWIFT “THE BIGGEST AND BEST THING POSSIBLE” Rob Reiner says Taylor Swift's support for Joe Biden could save American democracy. (Dia Dipasupil for Tribeca Film Festival/eilson Barnard/The Recording Academy/Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Swift hasn't made an official endorsement, but there's no doubt it would be Biden if and when she makes it public. The pop star supported Biden in 2020 and has been a vocal critic of Trump. A January report of the New York Times revealed that Biden aides are hoping to get the pop icon's support and have even floated the idea of ​​sending him on a stop on his “Eras Tour.” However, the report notes that this is partly a joke. The Times reported that one of Swift's 2022 Instagram posts led to 35,000 new voter registrations. “Ms. Swift's fundraising appeals could bring millions of dollars to Mr. Biden,” the report said, as the president seeks to “inject energy” into his re-election bid. Earlier this month, Swift urged people went to the polls on Super Tuesday, but did not support any candidate or party. TAYLOR SWIFT RUNS TO KISS TRAVIS KELCE AFTER ATTENDING HIS SECOND ERAS SHOW IN ARGENTINA Democratic Party officials plan to attend Taylor Swift concerts in Florida this year and talk to young voters about their agenda. (Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS rights management) “Today, March 5, is the presidential primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who represent YOU the most in power,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “If you haven’t already, plan to vote today.” “Whether you're in Tennessee or elsewhere in the United States, check your voting locations and times at vote.org,” she added. Swift has previously encouraged fans to vote. On National Voter Registration Day 2023, the singer-songwriter reminded his fans to register via social networks. Vote.org later revealed that 35,252 people had used their platform to register to vote. LINK: GET MORE ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM Lawrence Richard and Lauryn Overhultz of Fox News contributed to this report.

