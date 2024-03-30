Concert to celebrate female singer-songwriters | Entertainment News





EARLVILLE Lauren Mettler will be hosted by Earlville Opera on the main stage of its 1892 National Historic Theater at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. According to a press release, this free event celebrates National Women's History Month. It will also be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/themptf. Mettler plans to perform a collection of songs written by singer-songwriters who have inspired and influenced her own writing, as well as selections from her original repertoire. Mettler chose to share songs that display a range of themes, but are described by her as gems of feminine tenderness, rich with their nuanced sensitivity and raw emotion. Listeners will be exposed to the gentle power of the songwriters' insightful lyrics intended to convey that courage and vulnerability are two sides of the same coin. Originally from the Sherburne Hills, Mettler grew up singing and playing music with her parents who played professionally when she was a child. She played in bands with her siblings and friends throughout her childhood and young adult life. Since then, she has devoted herself to her profession as a solo songwriter. She originally learned to play music on the guitar and picked up the banjo, mandolin, and uke along the way. She loves to whistle and can play the Irish whistle. Mettler is described as having a unique, earthy songwriting style that delights listeners with beautiful imagery and thought-provoking lyrics. She paints worlds that evoke nostalgia, empathy and courage. Her original music ranges from alternative folk style to jazz classics to seductive ballads, all delivered with a melodious and articulate voice. The show is sponsored by the Music Performance Trust Fund, the American Federation of Musicians, Local 380-433, and Concerted Works in honor of National Women's History Month. EOH’s artisan gift shop and three galleries will also be open Saturday afternoon. Email [email protected] or call 315-691-3550 for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/concert-to-celebrate-women-singer-songwriters/article_f361a70c-e891-11ee-9800-275afb9c881d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos