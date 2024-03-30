'NCIS' Actor Nolan Freeman Arrested for Attacking US Capitol on January 6





Yet another actor has been arrested for charges related to the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Nolan Freeman, who has had small roles on shows such as NCIS, The recruit, Animal Kingdom, Days of our lives And Shameless, allegedly crawled through a broken window into the U.S. Capitol while the 2020 election was being certified inside. The FBI Statement of fact In the case, a surveillance camera shows what is said to be Freeman, wearing a red hat, hoodie and black jacket, at that exact moment. Freeman allegedly entered the US Capitol on January 6 (FBI) Citing other Capitol surveillance footage included in the document, the statement of facts alleges that Freeman was seen in the following areas of the building: the Upper House Gate, the Memorial Gate, the East Crypt, the East Stairs and the main building. Door hall. In total, authorities say Freeman was in the building for 26 minutes. Freeman allegedly went inside the US Capitol rotunda on January 6 (FBI) The document states that an investigation indicated that American Airlines records show that Freeman, based in Nevada, had a ticket to Washington, D.C. for January 4, and would return on January 8. Cellular records indicate his cell phone was inside the Capitol during the alleged time period. The document also states that during an interview with FBI agents in June last year, Freeman confirmed his cell number before asking to speak to a lawyer when asked if he was inside the US Capitol on January 6. He was reportedly arrested on March 19. . In June 2023 Bob's Burgers voice actor Jay Johnston – who voiced Jimmy Pesto in dozens of episodes of the Fox animated series and also worked on Mr. Show with Bob and David, You better call Saul And The Sarah Silverman Program – was arrested for or participating in a “group assault,” according to other court documents, Johnston was charged with obstructing law enforcement in the performance of their duties as well as misdemeanor entry in a restricted area and obstructing the conduct of government business. Johnston had already been fired from the show. In December Siaka Massaquoiwho was then first vice chair of the Los Angeles County Republican Party and who had appeared on Deadly weapon, NCIS: Los Angeles And CRUSH was arrested in connection with the attack. The arrest was based in part on cellphone images Massaquoi took of himself inside the Capitol on January 6. Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding — a federal crime — and testified against at least one of his co-defendants, according to reports. According to figures from the Ministry of Justice published earlier this monthmore than 1,358 defendants have been indicted in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

