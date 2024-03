Jerry Seinfeld made a movie about Pop-Tarts. Yes, the trailer is as goofy as one would expect. Macomb Daily

Jerry Seinfeld attends the premiere of Daughters during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Ray Theater on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images/TNS) Imagine the sugar-drunk Kelloggs cereal culture of mid-60s Battle Creek, Michigan, Seinfeld tweeted. It’s a vibe I could work with. Six years later, the film's trailer was released Thursday, featuring an all-star ensemble and Seinfeld's signature light-hearted humor. The film marks the comedian and actor's directorial debut. Seinfeld stars alongside Melissa McCarthy and Jim Gaffigan as Kelloggs executives trying to compete with rival company Post Cereals' new shelf-stable breakfast pastry, Country Squares. Amy Schumer and Max Greenfield work for Post and the camps compete to get to the shelves first. Hugh Grant, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Peter Dinklage and Fred Armisen complete the cast. It's a huge cast. I don't know how it got so big, Seinfeld saidTudum from Netflix. I remember we didn't have anyone for a long time. And then Hugh Grant called and said he heard about the movie and wanted to be Tony the Tiger. Then the next thing I knew, everyone was into it, and it was amazing. The trailer compares the baking race between the companies to the space race, which was taking place during the filming of the film in 1963. The opening of the trailer shows a dramatized close-up of a Pop-Tart coming out of a toaster in a similar style. to a spaceship taking off. Seinfeld was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, where he said he and his writers took inspiration from the historical drama The Right Stuff. Remember The Right Stuff, which pits the United States against Russia. Who could put a man on the Moon first? This is how we tell the Pop-Tart story, Seinfeld said. Who can make the Pop-Tart is the same as who can land on the moon first. Seinfeld, who co-wrote the film with his Bee Movie and Seinfeld collaborators Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin, also said that Kelloggs had no idea they were going to make the film and said that even If the basis of the story is true, much of the movie is completely crazy. We took all their products, we took all their characters. Snap, Crackle and Pop are in the movie. Tony the Tiger is in the film, Toucan Sam we took everything. I didn't know we had to ask. There could be serious legal denunciations, he continued. But if I were to go to trial on Pop-Tart charges, it would change my life. Unfrosted premieres May 3 on Netflix. 2024 Los Angeles Times. Visit tolatimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.







