Alfred Molina Was a 'Working Actor' Before 'Spider-Man' Success Doctor Octopus
Alfred Molina made his Broadway debut nearly 30 years ago in “Art,” but admits he still gets butterflies when he hears the stage manager announce on a Saturday: “Ladies and gentlemen, it's Saturday night at Broadway!
“You kind of say, 'F–k!' What a dream come true,” the 70-year-old British actor told the New York Post with a laugh in a recent interview.
The Tony Award nominee returns to New York with Steve Carell in a Lincoln Center production of the Chekov classic, “Uncle Vanya.”
And yes, he knows that there is a part of the population who immediately think of the Russians installed in their dachas on weekends and who constantly complain about their existence when they hear the name Chekov.
“I would say I know what you mean,” he shared. “There’s an element to that. The plays are about people who have somehow lost their way or life has let them down, but there is also great joy, passion, comedy and a sense of ridiculousness… I think all these things are at play.”
Molina is full of praise for Carell, 61, “he takes the work seriously but he doesn't take himself seriously” and admits (sadly) he has yet to utter the immortal line from “The Office” “That’s what she said,” at an opportune moment.
“It’s my wife’s. [‘Frozen’ director Jennifer Lee] favorite joke and it never gets old,” he noted.
Molina's career spans five decades. His first on-screen appearance was a minor but memorable role in 1981's “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” as Indy's hapless guide, Satipo, who intones, “Throw me the idol, I throw the whip at you!”
Since then, he has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows including “Enchanted April”, “Chocolat”, “Boogie Nights”, “The Da Vinci Code”, “Feud” and, of course, Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus in 2004's “Spider-Man 2” and the 2024 film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
It was a role that changed the trajectory of his career.
“Before [‘Spider-Man]I was a working actor,” he admitted. “I had a good career, I played good supporting roles and I was well noticed for that, nothing to complain about. But “Spider-Man ” sort of created a character for a whole new audience. An audience that wouldn't necessarily see a lot of other films that I had made.
“The fact that I have a career that spans both…I'm pretty proud of that,” he added.
Molina also memorably played Diego Rivera opposite Salma Hayek in 2002's “Frida,” produced by Miramax.
In recent years, Hayek, Ashley Judd and director Julie Taymor have spoken out about the harassment of Harvey Weinstein on set. (Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. In February, he was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison for sex crimes.)
The “Three Pines” actor recalled the now-imprisoned movie honcho descending on the Mexico set to berate staff.
“He called us all to his hotel suite and we all had to go up there one by one and I was the last one to go up,” he said, before recalling a “bizarre” exchange during which Weinstein asked Molina to report to him. him what was happening on the set.
Molina refused, but one detail stuck in his mind.
“I remember the suite was a pigsty,” he said. “He was littered with half-eaten hamburgers, empty food cartons, wine bottles and Coca-Cola cans and he was in a bathrobe.
“I just chalked it up to, 'Well, he's just a king producer, maybe they're all like that.'”
