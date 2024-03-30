NB I-95 reopens after FHP pursuit ends in crash near Hollywood Blvd; woman arrested – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – A pursuit on Interstate 95 involving the Florida Highway Patrol ended in a crash in Hollywood that caused a rush-hour traffic nightmare and led to the arrest of a woman, they said authorities. The incident occurred Friday afternoon and resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard for several hours. Approaching Hollywood Boulevard, heading north on I-95, a dispatcher can be heard saying over radio transmissions. 7Skyforce flew over the scene where several FHP vehicles were seen blocking lanes. According to FHP, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a BMW coupe on I-95 in northwest Miami-Dade. They said the woman behind the wheel was driving recklessly in the northbound lanes near 103rd Street Northwest. Investigators said the motorist was driving on the emergency shoulder and passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed. The car did not stop as FHP troopers followed and a short chase ensued. I-95 northbound approaching Ives Dairy Road, a dispatcher said. Troopers said they successfully conducted a PIT maneuver in the area of ​​I-95 and Hollywood Boulevard, ending the pursuit. The BMW hit a burgundy SUV before stopping permanently. The driver of the BMW, Jacqueline Marie Mason, 34, was the only person in the car. She was placed under arrest. One person reported minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown. 7Skyforce showed heavy traffic in the area as all northbound lanes were closed on Hollywood Boulevard, slowing traffic all the way to Ives Dairy Road to the south. Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Hollywood Boulevard while officers investigated. Drivers stuck in traffic describing to 7News how long they waited. Man, that sucked. I felt like I was in one of those movies, said one driver. An hour and a half, two hours, another driver said. About an hour and a half, a third driver said. Three hours, a fourth driver said. Photos and videos posted on social media show drivers stuck in traffic jams that stretch for miles. The photos showed that if the drivers wanted to go home Friday evening, the wait would be long. I'm on 95 trying to get home from Miami. As you can see, oh, look at that, I'm driving two miles an hour. Yippee, a driver said in a video posted to social media. Mason was then taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

