Freaky Friday 2 Officially Launches Starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Disney is getting ready to get weird once again. The studio tapped Nisha Ganatra, who recently directed episodes of the Hulu miniseries. Welcome to Chippendalesto make a sequel to his 2003 family comedy Horrible Fridaythus giving momentum to the long-promised project and putting it on track for a summer shoot in Los Angeles. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who starred in the original, are in negotiations to reprise their roles as mother and daughter who find themselves changing bodies and lives. Curtis and Lohan have been talking about their hopes for a sequel for several years now, but it was only in recent weeks that discussions began in earnest. Friday, Curtis posted a photo of herself with Lohan on Instagram. Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 film, is producing with former Disney exec Kristin Burr. Ann Marie Sanderlin will serve as executive producer. It is unclear whether the feature film will be released theatrically or debut on Disney+. The project has a first draft by Elyse Hollander. Disney has created a cottage industry with Horrible Friday, which includes several films as well as a Broadway production. The franchise is based on the 1972 children's book by Mary Rogers and the original adaptation, released in 1976, starred Barbara Harris as the mother and Jodie Foster as the daughter. Each episode attempted to introduce the basic concept of living one's life in another person's shoes in a modern adolescent context. Lohan is no longer a teenager and the new script, by Jordan Weiss, would bring a multi-generational approach to the story. Curtis is, on some levels, professionally sexier than ever, having won an Oscar for last year's Sensation. Everything everywhere at the same time and the recent Halloween reboot of the trilogy. Lohan is in the midst of a comeback, having starred in a few popular Netflix romantic comedies, including this year's. Irish wish. Ganatra is known for bringing a light touch to her series, which spans episodes of And just like that has Brooklyn nine-nine. His feature film work includes Late at nightthe Mindy Kaling-Emma Thompson comedy set in the world of late-night talk shows, and The high markthe romantic drama set in the musical arena and starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

