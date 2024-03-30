Entertainment
Mill Creek residential development breaks ground at 1546 N. Argyle Avenue in Hollywood
Just north of Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, Mill Creek Residential Trust has unpacked its new mixed-use apartment complex located at 1546 N. Argyle Avenue
Modera Argyle, under construction for several years on the southeast corner of Argyle and Selma Avenue, consists of a seven-story building that will include 276 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments above a grocery store at ground floor. Parking for 412 vehicles will be located in an underground garage.
Project approvals include density bonuses to allow for a larger building than would otherwise be allowed under zoning rules. In exchange, 13 of the apartments must be reserved as very low income affordable housing.
AC Martin designs the Modera Argyle, which features a stucco exterior with cantilevered balconies and screened windows. Planned amenities include a courtyard swimming pool and upper-level terrace.
The project is expected to be completed later this year, at which point Bristol Farms is expected to open on the ground floor.
The project is the latest in a long line of large apartment buildings built from the blocks surrounding the subway's Hollywood/Vine station, including the 507-unit project. Apartments and bungalows El Centro And a 287-unit apartment complex from Camden Property Trust. The site also sits just east of a former CBS broadcast facility, which Kilroy Realty transformed into a mixed-use complex consisting of housing, offices and retailand directly north of the parking lots serving the Hollywood Palladium, where developer Crescent Heights plans to build two 28-story apartment towers.
