Ewan McGregor: 'I was reduced to being a sober, naked actor' | Ents & Arts News
Ewan McGregor says it's “a real shame” that roles are being reduced to superficial characterizations.
The Emmy and Golden Globe winner recalls that early in his career he was constantly faced with questions about being naked on film – and rarely about the deeper meaning of his artistic choices.
In 1996, just after Trainspotting, the Scottish actor starred in The Pillow Book, which featured many intimate scenes.
“I was only asked about my nudity,” he told Sky News.
In 2000, the questioning shifted slightly, but not as he hoped.
“Once people knew I was sober, it was a period where people were just asking me about being sober, or being naked and sober and being sort of a sober and naked actor”.
He adds: “I was a bit reduced to those two things, which was a bit depressing.”
Similar to McGregor early in his career, recently for Saltburn star Barry Keoghan much of the media attention has focused on one aspect of his career: his decision to strip.
The Scottish actor, now 52, says that when the media focuses on a character's minor attributes, it can feel like they haven't understood the story the actors are trying to tell.
He says, “When you're an actor, there's a lot of meaning behind the things you do to serve that story and when it's reductive like that, it's sort of a little humiliating for us.”
McGregor's most recent project is A Gentleman In Moscow, a miniseries based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Amor Towles.
“Still, relaxed and peaceful in each other’s company”
He plays Count Alexander Rostov in the Paramount+ series, an aristocrat stripped of his title and wealth and placed under house arrest for an indefinite period at the Metropol Hotel.
He says that, despite the fact that the show touches on themes of freedom, class and relationships, its media coverage in the United States has mainly focused on the fact that he grew a mustache for the role.
Set in post-revolutionary Russia, McGregor stars alongside his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
The Fargo actress says it's “such a relief” working together because they can be “still, relaxed and quiet in each other's company” between takes.
She points out that they have a toddler, so when they come home from a day of work, “it's pretty full of energy.”
Winstead plays “Russia's favorite actress,” Ana Urbanova, an independent actress who has survived countless regimes in a country ruled by men.
“My mind was a little blown.”
A fictional character, the Ahsoka star says she researched Russian actresses from the show's era and became particularly attached to Alla Nazimova.
“I was sort of blown away by what she was doing and accomplishing and how brave and full of passion and desire and confidence she was to actually follow that passion, regardless of what kind of press or audience it was.”
The series shows Urbanova confronting the misogynistic truth of the times in the industry: growing old outside of her career because she is a woman.
Winstead says, “I think there's been this shift where things are just getting better and better and the plays are getting juicier and juicier.”
Ewan McGregor agrees and says Hollywood “feels healthier” now compared to its early days in the '90s, which felt like a “boys club.”
He adds: “It's not for me to say whether we've gotten there yet – probably not – but we're definitely on the right track.”
An intimacy coordinator was used for the series' love scenes.
The role sees a person, separate from the director, who speaks privately with the actors about what they are comfortable doing on camera.
“Oh my God, I wish I hadn’t done that.”
McGregor says they are a brilliant and important addition to the industry.
“When I was younger, I didn't have anyone to talk to about what I was happy to do or not do. I talked to the director.”
Conversations about intimate scenes now only take place between the actors and the coordinator.
McGregor says it's a safeguard that can help young actors express their honest opinion about what is asked of them.
He explains: “If you're a young actress, 22, working with an incredibly famous director, say 65, and he wants you to do this in a sex scene or show this and that, sure. , as a young actor, you will do it because you want to succeed in this role.
“And a few years later you might look back and say, 'Oh my God, I wish I hadn't done that, I don't feel happy that I did that.'
“Now there is someone [there]… There is a guarantee, and it is very important. It’s changed a lot.”
A Gentleman In Moscow is available to stream now on Paramount+.
