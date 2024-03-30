Journalists named co-grand marshals of ND State Parade | News, Sports, Jobs

The North Dakota State Parade Committee has selected North Dakota journalists Eloise Ogden and Jill Schramm as grand marshals for the 2024 North Dakota State Parade.

The 42nd parade, under the theme Xtra! Extraordinary! North Dakota News!, will take place on Saturday, July 20.

Ogden is editor and Schramm is associate editor of the Minot Daily News. They also oversee the editorial staff of the Pierce County Tribune in Rugby.

“The North Dakota State Parade and North Dakota State Fair are important events that bring people from across our state, Canada and other states to our community, Minot. I am honored and feel privileged to be asked to serve as grand marshal of the parade,” Ogden said.

“Having enjoyed watching – and once even marching – in the North Dakota State Parade, it is a pleasure to have this opportunity to serve as Grand Marshal and be a part of this great event,” » said Schramm. “I look forward to representing the news industry, and print media in particular, in the 2024 parade.”

A native of North Dakota, Ogden was born in Minot and raised in Ryder in southwest Ward County, where her family farmed, raised cattle and grain. Her grandfather owned property on part of the same land that she now owns.

A graduate of Ryder High School and North Dakota State University, she also took classes at Dickinson State and Minot State. Originally a music major, she became interested in writing and reporting while on staff at the college newspapers at Dickinson State and NDSU.

Ogden rose through the ranks of the newspaper, going from reporter (editor) to regional editor and now editor-in-chief.

“My teachers were some of the greats of the North Dakota press – Hal Davies, Ray Dobson, Bob Cory, Jack Bone, Carl O. Flagstad and others from the Minot Daily News who instilled in us to get all the facts, correct them and understand the stories. to the readers, “ she wrote an article explaining why she stayed in North Dakota, published in the North Dakota Blue Book.

Ogden and Schramm said newspapers are the backbone of local communities and their region, and those who provide information to community newspapers gain knowledge in the areas of public information, history, government, agriculture, business, sports and many other topics.

Their work has given them the opportunity to meet and visit many different people in the region, the state and across borders, and to tell their stories.

Ogden's news coverage has included the U.S. military, particularly Minot Air Force Base (where she also lived), the National Guard and North Dakota Veterans Affairs, tribal government, oil development and ND gas, aviation, social services, crime and courts, weather and flooding. , and many other subjects.

“I have had many exciting adventures that I might not have had in a newspaper in a more populous city or state, such as flying aboard a B-52 bomber from Minot Air Force Base or performing an arrest, landing and takeoff on the Navy's USS Carl Vinson. aircraft carrier at sea, » she also wrote for the ND Blue Book.

She has researched and written numerous historical articles throughout the region and compiled stories and photos for historical books and magazines, including Minot AFB, Roosevelt Park Zoo, and Historic Homesteads, designed by Mandy Taniguchi, editor-in-chief of the publication design and published by The Minot Daily. News.

She is a member of the North Dakota Professional Communicators, the Minot Area House Military Affairs Committee, the Dakota Territory Air Museum and is a trustee of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Schramm grew up on a grain and dairy farm near Cathay, graduating with journalism degrees from Cathay High School and the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She worked for the student newspaper, interned in New Rockford and Williston, and freelanced for various weeklies while in college, joining Borlaug Publishing, later BHG Inc., in Washburn as a reporter after graduation. of his diploma. She also served as editor of The Underwood News for a time.

In 1986, she came to the Minot Daily News, where she covered many topics and issues, with government and health care being her primary areas of focus over the years. She covered the North Dakota Legislature from Bismarck for The News from 1987 to 1993. Previously promoted to senior reporter, she was named assistant editor in 2022.

Schramm was also active in her community and church, serving on the boards of the former YWCA chapter and the American Red Cross and as clerk/treasurer of Des Lacs Township. She has served in various positions, including president, at North Dakota Professional Communicators and currently serves as the organization's Northwest district director and president of its affiliate, Minot Area Professional Communicators. She was named NDPC Achievement Communicator in 2007.

Ogden and Schramm have won numerous state and national writing and photography awards and have been recognized by various other state and local organizations.

Eloise and her husband, Bernie Pellenwessel, a retired real estate agent, live in Minot. Their immediate family, all from Minot, includes Mike and Lori Pellenwessel, David, Cali and Addi Pellenwessel, Nathan Pellenwessel and his fiancée Chloe Watterud, and Katie Pellenwessel.

Jill and her husband, Craig McCormack, of rural Des Lacs, have two daughters and two granddaughters.