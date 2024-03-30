BOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – DJ Nish & DJ Anupi – ATX BIggest Bollywood Dance Party Tickets, Sat April 27, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.





Get ready to experience Austin's biggest Bollywood dance party with Bollywood Nights – ATX's biggest Bollywood dance party! Join us on Saturday April 27, 2024 has LE VENUE ATX – 516 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701 for an evening of non-stop dancing and entertainment. Our talented DJs DJ NISH :. DJ Anupi :.Dholi Sangat will spin the hottest Bollywood:. Bhangra:. Tollywood follows all night. Put on your dancing shoes and dance the night away with your friends and loved ones. This event is perfect for anyone who loves Bollywood music. Don't miss the party of the year! Buy your tickets now and get ready to dance to the rhythm of Bollywood. LOCATION:Open air :. LE VENUE ATX – 516 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701 Date and hour : Saturday night :. April 27, 2024 Open doors 9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Bottle service – Please text 512-576-7740 for VIP tables TICKETS: GENERAL PRESENTATION – $15:. VIP EARLY BOOKING – $20 Ticket prices increase significantly as the event date approaches. Tickets available at the door at a higher price. If you buy 5 or more tickets, you can also use Venmo or cell – Please send me the exact amount and put your name and email address in the memo and I will email you a ticket from Eventbrite. SAVE on taxes and fees! Venmo – @nishant82 Cell – [email protected] Tickets – Sold on Eventbrite.com:. Ticketspice.com:. EventPrix.com (cheaper option) This EVENT has been SOLD OUT all year! Don't wait until the last day!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bollywood-nights-dj-nish-dj-anupi-atx-biggest-bollywood-dance-party-tickets-874044148577 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos