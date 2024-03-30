Crew Box Office Collection, Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabus Film Becomes Third-Biggest Bollywood Opener of the Year, Earns Rs 8.75 Crore | Bollywood News





Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starring Crew released in theaters Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Crew managed to earn Rs 8.75 crore on the opening day. The film On Friday, the overall Hindi occupancy rate was 26.34 percent. The crew is led by Rajesh Krishnan. The crew was released just a day after Aadujeevitham and clashed with Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire King at the box office. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham minted Rs 15 crore in two days. Crew, however, faces stiff competition from Godzilla X Kong. The film collected Rs 13.80 crore on the opening day. Crew is a notable film in mainstream Hindi cinema as the film does not have any male stars in its main cast. Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh play supporting roles in the film. The film is the third biggest opening film of the year in Hindi cinema after Fighter and Shaitaan. Fighter opened with Rs 24.6 crore and Shaitaan opened with Rs 15.21 crore. The film surpassed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which opened with Rs 7.02 crore. Crew is a crucial film for Kareena as her last theatrical release was Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film, which was a remake of the cult classic Forrest Gump, was a smash hit at the box office. The film opened with Rs 11 crore and collected Rs 60 crore during its theatrical release. For Kriti, this is her second hit soon after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which grossed Rs 82 crore at the box office. Tabu's last box office success was 2022's Drishyam 2, which grossed Rs 240.54 crore at the box office. His last theatrical release was Bholaa, which only grossed around Rs 82 crore at the box office. Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. Ekta and Rhea had earlier produced the film Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. However, after receiving mixed to bad reviews, the film tanked at the box office. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/crew-box-office-collection-day-1-kareena-kapoor-tabu-kriti-sanon-third-biggest-opener-rs-9-crore-9241245/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos