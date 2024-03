A Poet of an Actor: Louis Gossett, Jr. (1936-2024) | Tributes

He explored this cruel past in the landmark 1977 television miniseries “Roots.” Gossett won a Primetime Emmy for the role of Fiddler. It was not an easy role to play. Fiddler, a slave, is tasked with helping break young Kunta Kinte, played by LeVar Burton, and making a proud young Mandinka into an American slave. Gossett had to use his gifts to find humanity in a character accused of being the tool of an unspeakable process of dehumanization. There is a certain poetry to Gossett's major roles. He played the walking embodiment of assimilation in Hansberry's play, then a man crushed by the mental and spiritual pressures of resistance for Hal Ashby. Fiddler, in some ways, was the first of the mentors that Gossett would spend the rest of his career playing, including U.S. Army Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in Taylor Hackford's 1982 hit “An Officer and a Gentleman.” . The role was not written for a black man, but Taylor Hackford saw the potential in letting Gossett play this character responsible for brutally conditioning wild young men into disciplined soldiers. It won Gossett the Academy Award, making him the first black actor to win Best Supporting Actor and the second black actor to win an Academy Award, behind Sidney Poitier. An Oscar usually leads to bigger roles and bigger opportunities. Alas, the times did not offer Louis Gossett Jr. many roles that matched his vast talent. But he kept working, playing memorable alien roles in Wolfgang Petersen's “Enemy Mine,” a sci-fi riff on “The Defiant Ones” alongside Dennis Quaid with a fascinating genre twist; and in all four “Iron Eagle” films (the first film in the series came out months before “Top Gun” even though we'll always consider them knockoffs) as a Vietnam veteran pilot who must mentor the son of a fellow pilot. . Gossett was a consummate professional, always delivering excellence, whether it was a day in a TV movie, a small role in a church project, or voice work for a video game. At a time when bad behavior was tolerated, he was known for his kindness and know-how. His final act gave him a critical role in Damon Lindelof's HBO series “Watchmen,” and his final role in a major studio release as Old Mister in last year's “The Color Purple.” Timing is everything, and Gossett was made in the times he was born, as we all are. Among all the lessons his life has to offer young artists, Gossett stands out for his commitment to craft, to his humanity, and to putting both elements to good use in parts that were sometimes dangerously close to cliché. His gifts and commitment to his craft made everything he did into something so much more.

