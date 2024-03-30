Marietta became Hollywood for a night | News, Sports, Jobs





One of Hollywood's biggest stars spent several days in town to attend the world premiere of a film about a Marietta native's war efforts. To understand how Rock Hudson ended up walking down Putnam Street amid a crowd of fans for the premiere of the movie Battle Hymn, you first have to understand Dean Hess and his wartime efforts to save orphans in Korea. Dean Hess grew up in Marietta and attended Marietta College. After graduation, he moved to Cleveland and became an ordained minister in the Church of the Disciples of Christ. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hess signed up as a pilot. He was sent to France in 1944 and flew 63 missions in P-47 Thunderbolts. The aircraft was used as both a fighter and bomber in the Allied efforts to defeat Germany. After his war effort, he earned a master's degree from Ohio University and began working toward a doctorate at Ohio State. He was recalled to active duty in 1948 and sent first to Japan, then to Korea. He trained South Korean pilots to fly the P-51 fighters and lead missions himself. By the time he left Korea in 1951, he had flown 250 missions. His lasting legacy would happen outside the pilot's seat. He and several other officers were aware that the Korean conflict was orphaning many young children. They organized Operation Kiddy Car to evacuate children on 16 transport planes to the Korean island of Jeju where an orphanage was established. After the war, he wrote the book Battle Hymn about efforts to relocate young children. In 1957, the book was made into a film starring Rock Hudson, one of the biggest stars on the planet at the time. Marietta leaders desperately wanted the film's premiere to take place in Marietta and began a campaign to do so. After an effective letter-writing effort, the first was scheduled to take place on February 14, which is also Marietta College’s Founders’ Day. Hess and the film's stars will participate in a slew of events leading up to the film's simultaneous screening at Marietta's three theaters. The schedule of events called for the film's stars to arrive at the Wood County Airport on February 12 and immediately participate in a torchlight parade that began at the Williamstown Bridge. The next day was filled with personal appearances, lunches, autograph parties and military programs. Dean Hess spoke at a joint meeting of Marietta service clubs. The next day, the film's stars got an early start, meeting the press before visiting Hess's childhood home, school and church. At a Founders' Day event, Korean Ambassador to the United States Dr. You Chan Yang received an honorary degree from West Virginia Governor Cecil Underwood and Rock Hudson. Then came a lunch followed by a second parade through the city. The Times reported the next day that 25,000 people attended the parade along the one-mile route. A gubernatorial reception was held with Ohio Governor C. William O'Neill before an invitational dinner at the Lafayette. Finally, at 7 p.m., it was show time. Stars, dignitaries and other VIPs arrived in front of the Colony Theater (now Peoples Bank Theater) to be introduced. The film was shown at Ohio, Putnam and Colony theaters at 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the stars making brief appearances at each showing. After the screenings, a ball was held at Marietta College. The Times reported that the events surrounding the film were the most significant thing to happen in Marietta since Franklin Roosevelt visited in 1938. Dean Hess would use profits from the book and film to fund an orphanage near Seoul, Korea. Hess retired from the USAF as a colonel in 1969. He died on March 2, 2015 at his residence in Huber Heights. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

