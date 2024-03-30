Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack at 48

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack at the age of 48 on Friday evening. The actor's sudden death stunned fans, family and colleagues in the Tamil film industry.

According to media reports, Daniel Balaji complained of chest pain yesterday, after which he was rushed to a hospital in Kottivakam in Chennai. However, despite the efforts of a team of doctors, Balaji could not survive.

The body of Daniel Balaji was taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for the final rites.

Daniel Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project 'Marudhunayagam', according to a report in India Today.

He also forayed into television and played a notable role in Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi'. In a television series, the actor played the role of Daniel, which earned him the pseudonym Daniel Balaji.

The actor was known for playing villain roles.

Balaji played memorable roles in 'Kaakha Kaakha' and 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu'.

Some of his other films include Ajith's 'Yennai Arindhaal', Simbu's 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada', Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bairavaa', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai' and Vijay's 'Bigil'.

He was last seen in Ariyavan in 2023.

Daniel has also featured in a handful of Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

More details awaited on his cremation ceremony.

Published: Mar 30, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

