Obama, Clinton and big Hollywood names help Biden raise record $25 million for re-election

NEW YORK — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and some of Hollywood's biggest stars joined forces Thursday night to give New York a rousing embrace as President Joe Biden brought in a record $25 million for his re-election campaign .

The mood at Radio City Music Hall was electric as Obama said he presented “a positive case for someone who has done a remarkable job as president.” Clinton said Biden “deserves another term and democracy around the world needs it.”

Biden himself attacked Donald Trump directly, saying his expected Republican rival's ideas were “a little old and distorted.”

Host Stephen Colbert called the trio “champion talkers” and joked that all three presidents had come to town “and none of them are here to appear in court,” a digs into Trump's many legal troubles.

The stunning fundraiser was a major display of Democratic support for Biden at a time when polling remains low. The president will test the power of his campaign's money by taking on Trump, who proved with his 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton that he did not need to raise the most money to capture the presidency.

The Radio City Music Hall event was a golden exclamation point on a recent wave of presidential campaign travel. Biden has visited several political battlegrounds in the three weeks since his State of the Union address served as a rallying cry for his re-election bid. Thursday's event also brought together more than three decades of Democratic leaders.

Obama hitchhiked from Washington to New York aboard Air Force One with Biden. They waved as they walked down the plane steps at John F. Kennedy International Airport and boarded the motorcade for the ride to midtown Manhattan. Clinton met them at the event.

The music hall marquee was lit up and read “An evening with Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton”. NYPD officers lined surrounding streets as part of a heavy security presence for the event.

Protesters angry over Biden's handling of the Gaza war and strong support for Israel briefly disrupted the show, leading Biden to pledge to continue working to end civilian deaths, particularly in 'children. But he added: “Israel’s existence is at stake.” Hundreds more people demonstrated outside in pouring rain, many demanding a ceasefire and waving Palestinian flags.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stood first to warm up the sold-out crowd of about 5,000 supporters. The artists also had their time on stage. Lizzo sang her hit “About Damn Time” and host Mindy Kaling joked that it was nice to be in a room with “so many rich people,” adding that she loved that they supported a president who “openly” promises to “raise” your taxes.

The hour-long fundraiser had varying levels of access depending on the generosity of the donor. Other celebrities included Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. Tickets sold for as little as $225.

More money allowed donors to spend more intimate time with presidents. A photo with all three cost $100,000. A donation of $250,000 gave donors access to a reception, and $500,000 allowed them to attend an even more exclusive gathering.

“But the party doesn’t stop there,” according to the campaign. First lady Jill Biden and DJ D-Nice hosted an afterparty at Radio City Music Hall with 500 guests.

Obama and Clinton were helping Biden increase his already significant financial advantage over Trump. Biden had $155 million in cash on hand through the end of February, compared to $37 million for Trump and his Save America political action committee.

The $25 million for the New York event includes money from supporters who handed over cash in the weeks leading up to the fundraiser for a chance to attend. That brings in $5 million more than Trump raised in February.

“This historic increase is a demonstration of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we have built,” said campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg. “Unlike our opponent, every dollar we raise will benefit the voters who decide this election – by communicating the president's historical record, his vision for the future, and clearly laying out what is at stake in this election.”

The Trump campaign is expected to raise $33 million at a major fundraiser next week in Palm Beach, Fla., according to a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm a figure reported for the first time by the Financial Times.