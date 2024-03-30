10 takeaways from Beyoncé's country albumExBulletin



How long have fans been speculating about the details of Beyoncé's new album? It depends on when you start counting: some started talking about it the second his previous dance-centric record, Renaissance, was released in 2022 and presented as the “first act” of a trilogy. But the discussions have been particularly fervent over the past two months, as singles, visuals and other teases have appeared at the Grammys, the Super Bowl and on the artist's social media channels. The Beyhive's busiest bees analyzed the clues that pointed to a country music-inspired sound; they dissected the history of this genre and how black musicians were often excluded from it.

After months of waiting, Cowboy Carter has finally arrived. Is this a country album? In many ways, yes, but it's also a sprawling work filled with disparate influences and references, while remaining a Beyonc album at its heart. Two NPR Music staffers, reporter Sidney Madden and editor Sheldon Pearce, have been listening since midnight. They are now coming to you with the 10 most important things to know about what Cowboy Carter is, and is not.

1. It's a sprawling western epic…

Just like Beyoncé's 2022 album, act I: RENAISSANCEserved as a global tribute to the unsung black queer youth who created house music, Cowboy Carter continues the lesson plan. In a statement shortly after the album's worldwide release, the artist's Parkwood Entertainment said each song on the 27-track project is her own version of a reimagined Western film: “She took inspiration from films as Five fingers for Marseille, Urban Cowboy, The Hateful Eight, Space Cowboys, The harder they fall And Flower Moon Killersoften playing the films on a screen during the recording process.

Each track, whether an interlude, collaboration, or poignant solo, unfolds like a feature film full of stage grandeur, character, and conflict that any Chitlin' Circuit aficionado can obsess over or spaghetti western movie buff. In its entirety, Cowboy Carter serves as a well of discovery, full of samples, sonic Easter eggs, reminders of the Knowles family, and, most importantly, appreciation for the pioneers of the country world.

2. …with a striking image of its titular central character.

In the cowboy, Beyonc finds her ideal figure of the American West and South. She cites the rodeo as the first place where everyone who loved country music and culture could come together, mingle and feel welcome. It's an image that flies in the face of the experience that inspired the album: performing her song “Daddy Lessons” at the CMA Awards in 2016, where she said she “didn't feel welcome. .. and it was very clear that I was.” t.” The Cowboy Carter The character exists in conversation with the history of black cowboys, the loaded meaning of the term, and its function in the American imagination.

3. It's a country album…

There are a lot of categorically country sounds on Cowboy Carter. Stringed instruments are its sonic heartbeat, and the do-si-do of slide guitar on “DESERT EAGLE” and “TEXAS HOLD 'EM” pairs perfectly with Bey's feathery vocals. The jovial movement of the accordions on “RIIVERDANCE” nods to zydeco music and the artist's Creole heritage. “PROTECTOR” (featuring Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi) is anchored by an acoustic guitar. “SWEET HONEY BUCKIN” interpolates “I Fall to Pieces,” the standard mix made famous by Patsy Cline. Compared to Bey's past work in an R&B world full of glitz and glamour, many of the album's moments, even with their layered arrangements, feel like intimate jam sessions straight out of a Nashville songwriting camp.

4. …and that's not the case either.

Across the tracklist, elements of hip-hop, bluegrass and Chicano rock, with pop, rock, Jersey club music and operatic tracks. “YA YA” evokes the charisma of Tina Turner and Chuck Berry, while nodding to Nancy Sinatra and the Beach Boys. “BODYGUARD” is light surf-rock with Latin percussion and a bit of whiskey on its breath. “AMEN” resonates to the rafters in true evangelical splendor. “SWEET HONEY BUCKIN” piles genre after genre without ever overwhelming, instead connecting the dots with dusty horse gallops. The production credits extend far beyond the scope of country stalwarts, making the album a treasure hunt for fans and challenging the way country music has come to be defined.

5. There are country and Americana icons to set the tone…

Vocals from the country tradition appear throughout the tracklist, signposts to the album's genre deconstructions. Outlaw country pioneer Willie Nelson, who himself resisted the Nashville sound, is the host of KNTRY RadioTexas, Beyoncé's fictional pirate station. Dolly Parton draws a line between Becky with the good hair and Jolene, and returns in front of “TYRANT”, encouraging Beyonc to fire up a juke joint. As a prelude to one of the album's most adventurous tracks, “SPAGHETTII,” Linda Martell, a little-known black country star and pioneer of the '70s, offers a mission statement of sorts: “Genres are a funny Little concept, isn't it? “They? Yes, they are. In theory, they have a simple and easy to understand definition. But in practice, well, some people can feel confined.”

6. …and it subverts some old tropes.

There are covers of country classics here that stand out for the way they are furtively reinvented. Parton's 1973 hit “Jolene” appears early in the album, but Beyoncé adds her own sauce to subvert its rich narrative. A watchful Bey (flipping between being upset and indifferent) times the “bird” chirping around his man; Unlike Dolly, who responds to a similar threat with a plea for mercy, she warns her rival: “I warn you, woman, find your own man / Jolene, I know I'm a queen, Jolene / I'm still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiana. ” This twist renegotiates the common pushes and pulls of Rolling Stones and damsel-in-distress infidelity that have always been a hallmark of national norms, and which have only recently begun to change (see also: “Before He Don't Cheat” by Carrie Underwood.)

7. He gives flowers to unsung pioneers.

When Linda Martell appears in the opening moments of “SPAGHETTII” to ask her question about gender, the clever rhetorical framing cuts off the main idea of Cowboy Carter and Martell Center itself as a typical example. As a country pioneer, Martell made history with her 1970 album Color me the country and was the first black woman to perform at the famous Grand Ole Opry. But because of the racist attacks she suffered during her transition from pop to country, Martell quickly left the company. Today, at 82, Martell deserves his due. Her voice is immortalized on “SPAGHETTII” and “THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW,” two tracks that hopscotch with a range of genres. “I’m proud that Beyoncé is exploring her country music roots,” the veteran said posted on Instagram. “What she's doing is beautiful, and I'm honored to be a part of it. She's Beyoncé, after all!”

8. It highlights the country's new-age stars.

A recent study of country music programming from 2000 to 2020 found that only 29% of country songs played on the radio were by female artists, and of that 29%, 0.01% were by Black women. And so, in addition to honoring the pioneers, Cowboy Carter platforms of new stars in the field who continue to fight their way through its entrenched gatekeeping and redlining.

Rhiannon Giddens strums her banjo on the album's first single, “TEXAS HOLD 'EM.” Shaboozey by Virginia, due out in 2022 Cowboys live forever, outlaws never die offered songs for a post-“Old Town Road” country-rap world, cutting two tracks with his unforgettable tone. “BLACKBIIRD” features the voices of four Black women Tanner Addell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts. This moving cover of the Beatles classic about the plight and resilience of black women during the American civil rights movement puts its subjects in a spotlight that country radio rarely does, reminding us of the reality that opportunities for artists like those -these hardly increased during the years following the bankruptcy of Martell. ground.

9. He settles in the middle of pop-country.

On Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé is a pop star in active conversation with the idea of ​​country music, and traveling the distance between these genres seems to have led her to think about the existing relationship between them. In two moments on the album, she recruits singers who have been blurring this binary for some time, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. Miley, of course, is the daughter of “Achy Breaky Heart” sensation Billy Ray Cyrus, and in her own quest for a pop identity, she's toyed with the trap of Mike WiLL, the psychedelia of the Flaming Lips, the glam rock and country pop before settling on the central sounds of recent years Endless summer vacation, earning him a Record of the Year Grammy for “Flowers.” For his part, Post established himself as a watercolor trap rockstar and has since moved toward a sound more in keeping with his Texas roots. Both seem to resonate with the ambiguity Bey sees running through the music.

10. There's so much more under the rhinestone box.

Beyond the many featured guests, other behind-the-scenes contributors help tell the story. The-Dream, Pharrell, No ID, Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Tedder, Ryan Beatty and Swizz Beatz all helped produce the record. It also boasts an incredibly accomplished cast of supporting musicians: Pulitzer-winning folk revivalist Giddens, Grammy-winning soul man Jon Batiste, session luminary Nile Rodgers, gospel steelist Robert Randolph, rocker blues artist Gary Clark, Jr., hip-hop banjoist Willie. Jones and the incomparable Stevie Wonder. The incredible variety of names and skills is the secret sauce behind Cowboy CarterThe sprawling vision.