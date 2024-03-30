Actor Gene Hackman, 94, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 62, seen on their first public outing in 21 years





They are still going strong! Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, made a rare appearance Thursday when they stepped out for their first public outing together in 21 years. The “French Connection” actor, 94, and Arakawa, 62, had an early dinner at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to exclusive photos obtained by Page Six. Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were spotted together for the first time in more than two decades on Thursday. SplashNews.com The couple had an early dinner at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, New Mexico. SplashNews.com They seemed in good spirits during this rare outing. SplashNews.com Hackmen clung to his wife's arm as he left the restaurant. SplashNews.com Hackman was seen holding his much younger wife's arm with one hand and using his other hand to lean on his cane. The couple appeared in good spirits as Arakawa helped her husband out of the casual restaurant. Hackman looked cozy in a gray fleece vest layered with a plaid button-down shirt. He also used a cane. SplashNews.com The Oscar winner was dressed casually in a cardigan and cargo pants. SplashNews.com Hackman wore comfortable shoes. SplashNews.com He also wore olive green cargo pants and lace-up hiking boots to provide a sturdy walk for the Hollywood legend. He also wore a beige baseball cap and sunglasses on his head. Meanwhile, the classical pianist wore a colorful western-style paisley print shirt, jeans and brown suede boots. She accessorized the look with drop earrings and wore a navy jacket in her off hand. He also remained unnoticed with a beige cap. SplashNews.com His gray hair stuck out from under his hat. SplashNews.com His mustache matched his white locks. SplashNews.com He wore sunglasses on his hat. SplashNews.com The same day, Hackman was also spotted hitting a convenience store, where he purchased a cup of hot coffee and an apple pie. For more of the Page Six you love… The last time the lovebirds were seen together in public was when they walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in 2003. His wife wore a western-style paisley top and boots. SplashNews.com She also wore brown boots and fun earrings. SplashNews.com Hackman was also spotted running solo through a convenience store. SplashNews.com He treated himself to a cup of coffee and an apple pie. SplashNews.com He was spotted doing yard work at his Santa Fe home in March 2023. SplashNews.com Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! The “Bonnie and Clyde” star retired from her acting career the following year and has kept a low profile in Santa Fe ever since. The double Oscar-winning loner materialized for the first time in years when he was spotted in great shape during gardening work in March 2023. Hackman and Arakawa first met when she was working part-time at a Los Angeles gym he frequented, according to the New York Times. The couple hasn't been photographed together since their appearance at the 2003 Golden Globes. WireImage Hackman retired from acting in 2004. NFL The lovebirds have been married since 1991. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images They married in 1991 and live together on their rustic, southwest-style Santa Fe ranch. featured in Architectural Digest. Although the private couple never welcomed children together, Hackman shares three adult children, Christopher, 64, Elizabeth, 61, and Leslie, 57, with his ex-wife, Faye Maltese. Hackman and his first wife were married for 30 years until their divorce in 1986.

