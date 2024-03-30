Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr dies aged 87 | Entertainment





Louis Gossett Jr has died at the age of 87. The actor – who became the first black man to win a supporting actor Oscar for his role in “An Officer and a Gentleman” – died Friday morning (3/29/24). His family said in a statement: “It is with our deepest regret to confirm that our beloved father passed away this morning. “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.” Gossett began acting in school productions and made his Broadway debut in the play “Take A Giant Step” at just 16 years old. He later received a basketball and drama scholarship to study at New York University, where he became friends with James Dean. Gossett – who added Junior to his name to honor his father – also studied acting alongside Marilyn Monroe and Steve McQueen. In 1959, Gossett won wide acclaim for his performance in the Broadway production of “A Raisin In The Sun,” and he later starred in a film adaptation of the series. Despite this, his big break actually came in 1977, when he played the role of Fiddler in the iconic television series “Roots”, which focused on the impact of slavery. Meanwhile, in 1983, the New York-born actor became the third black Oscar nominee in the Supporting Actor category. Gossett ultimately won the coveted accolade for his performance as a Navy drill instructor in “An Officer And A Gentleman,” the Taylor Hackford-directed romantic drama that also starred Richard Gere and Debra Winger. However, in recent years the acclaimed actor has battled various health issues, including alcohol and cocaine addiction, and in 2010 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Gossett is survived by his two sons.

