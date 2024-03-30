Plans submitted for new entertainment complex at ICON Park





ORLANDO, Florida. ICON Park is known for the Orlando Eye that dominates this tourist hotspot, but much more could be coming to the dining and entertainment area. An application filed with Orange County Tuesday revealed plans for a 409-seat entertainment venue and three proposed retail locations totaling more than 38,000 square feet. This new plan is in addition to plans previously submitted for two hotels. This week, Orlando Eye became the owner of Merlin Entertainment. The request also comes a year after ICON Park and Orlando Slingshot settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of Tire Sampson, the teenager who died from the Orlando Freefall Drop Tower in 2022. It has since been removed after the tragic accident . . [EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (its FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos] There aren't many details on the latest proposal, but a site plan indicates a one-story building would be built at the base of the Orlando Eye. News 6 requested comment and received the following statement from ICON Park. ICON Park always has something exciting in the works, and 2024 promises to be another year of growth. We are continually exploring new, innovative experiences to add to our 20-acre destination, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news with world-class partners in the months to come. Park ICON It may be some time before this type of project moves forward. The process would first have to go through Orange County and, if approved, development could take years. Receive today's headlines in minutes with Your daily life in Florida:

