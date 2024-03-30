Breckenridge International Arts Festival plans to bring art installations to trails and showcase a fusion of jazz and ice skating





Australia-based Polygot Theater will present “BEES” August 16-18 as part of the Breckenridge International Arts Festival.

Breck Create/Courtesy photo Breck Create has announced the lineup for the 2024 Breckenridge International Arts Festival, a 10-day celebration beginning August 16 and ending August 25. This year's festival focuses on the complex relationship between humans and the earth. Local, national and international artists plan to offer traditional and unconventional experiences through music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment during the festivities. Breckenridge International Festival of Arts' signature program, Trail Mix, will feature California artists Megan Geckler and Gerald Clarke alongside local talent Bill Orisich. Trail Mix combines art and nature by allowing hikers and mountain bikers to follow popular Breckenridge trails to art installations and performance destinations. This includes a complementary series of live music on the trail, short theater films, artist talks and mindfulness interventions. There will also be a live branding event announced closer to the event. Trail Mix art installations will be accessible via the Illinois Creek, Iowa Hill, Moonstone, and B&B trailheads during the festival, with select exhibits through September 8. Works by Clarke and Geckler will also be on display at the Old Masonic Hall. Detailed directions to trailheads and further information can be found at BreckCreate.org. The Breckenridge International Arts Festival begins with a free opening night featuring professional and local skaters hurtling down the half-pipe while elite jazz musicians respond live. Moran and The Bandwagon will play the Riverwalk Center on August 17, celebrating the timeless genius of legendary composer Duke Ellington during the festival's first weekend. Moran and The Bandwagon play the Riverwalk Center on August 17. Breck Create/Courtesy photo Australia-based Polygot Theater will present August 16-18 “BEES,” an interactive performance art that transforms public spaces into bustling bee communities. The show will encourage children to play and delve into the complex world of bees, immersing themselves in the sounds, shapes and scents. Back for the second weekend of the festival, STREB EXTREME ACTION, a contemporary movement company pushing the boundaries of physicality and entertainment. The company will offer free teasers at the Breckenridge Arts District, a free youth workshop and a ticketed show at the Riverwalk Center called “Time Machine: From Ringside to Extreme Action.” Breck Create and the Breckenridge Backstage Theater Company plan to team up to present a new show called “A Lady's Guide to Mountains” at the Breckenridge Theater August 22-25. The production will incorporate live concertmaster into a celebration of Colorado's outdoor culture with three true stories of women pushing their limits and surpassing their limits. The festival concludes on August 25 with “Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project,” a multidisciplinary concert experience featuring physicist Dr. Robert Davies and the Fry Street String Quartet. It is a feature-length cinematic film co-presented with the National Repertory Orchestra that uses science, evocative images and powerful music to explore nature, humanity and the paths ahead. There will also be morning yoga classes with live music, classes and workshops for all ages with details to be announced closer to the event. Tickets and more information can be found at BreckCreate.org/bifa.

