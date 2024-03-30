Film Casting, Inspection Sticker Removal, Louisiana Twins and Pride Festivals

In this week's entertainment headlines, Michael B.Jordan is making extras for her upcoming movie filmed in Louisiana, JOANN is filing for bankruptcy, which could impact local stores, and Louisiana lawmakers are considering stopping vehicle safety inspection stickers. On the entertainment and festivals side: Pride in the Park returns to Shreveport, Twins organizes the first Twinfest and Festivals Acadiens and Croles celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Call to all stakeholders

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CADC748

This famous actor, known for “Black Panther” and “Creed”, gives Louisiana a big chance. A casting company has announced extras for the upcoming Michael B. Jordan film, set in the 1930s, and filmed in Donaldsonville and other locations in the New Orleans area.

Bankruptcies and proposed laws

JOANN, the nation's largest sewing and fabric company, announced that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Founded in 1943, the company had more than 800 stores in the United States, seven who are in Louisiana. In a press release, Scott Sekella, JOANN's Chief Financial Officer and Co-Head of the Interim Office of the CEO, said: “This agreement represents a significant step forward in meeting JOANN's financial structure needs. »

Louisiana is one of 11 states that require vehicle inspection stickers.

Louisiana lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would eliminate the state's annual vehicle inspection sticker requirement. Shreveport-area Republican Rep. Larry Bagley's House Bill 344 passed the House Transportation Committee 6-5.

The bill will next be heard by the House Appropriations Committee because eliminating the stickers would result in a combined $14 million loss in revenue for the Louisiana State Police and the Office of Motor Vehicles.

Parties for everyone

2024 Miss Phoenix Pride Adriana Galliano performs during a drag show at the Rainbows Festival in Phoenix on March 23, 2024.

Pride in the Park returns to Shreveport in April. The Pride in the Park family festival is back. This free, Shreveport favorite spring activity is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on April 27. People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) announced that this fun festival will be held in Columbia Park, in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood.

Get ready to see double next month as Louisiana's first Twins celebration takes place in Houma. Sherry and Cherry Wilmore, the twin souls behind the festival, are activists and social media personalities known as “everyone's favorite twins.”

Both were raised in the foster care system and donate laptops to children in the foster care system each year. Twinfest encourages all twins, multiples, their friends and family to come out for a day of music, fun and games. The twins organize the first Twinfest in Houma to raise money for charitable foster care efforts.

The Acadian and Croles Festivals return to Girard Park for the second time this year with food, music and fun for all. Saturday October 14, 2022

Decades ago, if people wanted to hear Cajun or Zydeco music, they had to go to a dance hall or bar, or hear it at home.

It wasn't until the Acadian and Croles Festivals, the largest Cajun and Zydeco music festival, that families could fall in love with the unique blend of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun and Creole music through a live concert. This year, the Acadian and Croles Festivals are celebrating their 50th anniversary. It's important to remember that this three-day celebration began as a humble one-day concert.

This article was originally published on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Film Casting, Twin and Pride Festivals Discover Louisiana Entertainment