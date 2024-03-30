Entertainment
This Town: Steven Knights' '80s Drama Is So Muddled, Scenes May As Well Be Shown Randomly | Television
I I've been doing two things that are objectively bad for my mental health lately, namely: watching TikTok and watching The Gentlemen on Netflix. They go together, in a way: The Gentlemen on Netflix isn't very good (Okay, Eddie? Kaya Scodelario here. I'm just going to give you some exposition without really moving my face or neck) so you can watching this half on TV while I half watch TikTok on your phone, which is very 2024. What my TikTok algorithm gives me is intimate and classified, but basically it's this: American chefs wearing black nitrile gloves slapping tomahawk steaks before grilling them, Scottish video podcasts where emotionless young men with beards discuss gym supplements and clips from Peaky Blinders where Cillian Murphy smokes a cigarette and doesn't say much- thing. That's what your billion dollar app found out about me. Do whatever you want with it.
Peaky Blinders is kind of amazing on TikTok, and maybe there's something about that that explains its extraordinary, electric first-time success. So many of the scenes are huge, serious, and all-caps dramatic in a way that one wouldn't predict would draw in large audiences and increase hard-cap sales by a million percent, but they do, and also, and most importantly, these dramatic scenes somehow work when clipped. of any context, cut into a 9:16 format and downloaded to a phone. I watched Tommy Shelby stoically flirt with barmaids, hand out money to impoverished widows, order murders, and (I'm pretty sure?) infiltrate the highest offices of the British government, all without ever looking back of an episode and a half of the film. show correctly. He always seems, in the flashes of Peaky Blinders I've seen, to be someone making a move, although in what direction and for what purpose he does it I never know.
All that to say, This Town comes out this week (Sun, 9pm, BBC One), and yes, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has put together an epic second show in a period-backdrop version of Gang-ridden Birmingham where everyone either has a Brummie. accent or Irish, and what's more they are all cousins. Your Tommy Shelby this time is Dante Williams (Levi Brown), a duffle-jacketed dreamer who seems addicted to presenting himself to people in the most boring way possible. (From the first episode: Who are you? I write poems. Sometimes about space.) Her father is a reformed alcoholic, her cousin Bardon (Ben Rose) tries to avoid having to join his uncle well -liked IRA, he's in love with the girl from the record store, his brother is stationed in Belfast and is also quite annoying, and people keep throwing Molotov cocktails at him while he tries to walk home after university. There's a lot of tension here as a backdrop to exploit the difficult relationships in an impoverished 1980s town between multiple races and religions, the stomping of authoritarian boots, the centuries-old working-class tug-of-war between the lure of crime easy to earn money. and the dreamy artistry of youth, but This Town seems oddly afraid of doing that. The scenes follow one another, of course, and they are serious and dramatic. But they never seem connected. They can just as easily be served randomly via your phone.
The central idea of This Town, I should mention, is less cutthroat than that of Blinders: Dante and his group of weirdos will, eventually (I think?), start a band, and they'll have sex and do drugs, and tell his brother that he doesn't want to be a gangster, he wants to write words like in songs. Then two-tone music will be invented and everyone will wear these little hats. I'm sure if we ever get to that point in the story it will be good, but I'm two episodes in and no one has gotten on the mic yet, and I kind of need Dante to stop sit on swings and talk in riddles and, you know, find a rehearsal space. Learn bass. Go to a store and buy a very thin tie. Continue.
But then I wonder, maybe I'm the idiot here. I brought up The Gentlemen at the top because, although it wasn't very good, something important happened at the end of the first episode and so I wanted to see what happened next. This city is perhaps the antidote to a brain rotten by TikTok and the half-ideas that Guy Ritchie had in a taxi at 3 a.m. from Soho to Wiltshire: chess pieces put into place very slowly, a decorative powder keg placed behind her, a slow-burning match ready to cause a large explosion. But in the meantime, I'm going to struggle with 40 scenes in a row of a kid walking along a canal until he thinks of a really good poem.
