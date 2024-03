Cause of death of Daniel Balaji: Actor Daniel Balaji, 48, dies following a heart attack: warning signs of a fatal illness that you need to know

According to reports, Daniel was admitted to hospital after complaining of severe chest pain. He was admitted to a hospital in Kottivakam in Chennai where he succumbed to a heart attack.

A heart attack, or myocardial infarction, occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked, usually by a blood clot. This blockage deprives the heart tissue of oxygen and nutrients, leading to damage or death of the affected tissue.

Symptoms of a heart attack can vary, but generally include severe chest pain or discomfort that may feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain that extends to the arms (usually the left arm), neck, to the jaw or back. Other signs may include shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, cold sweats and fatigue. Some people, especially women, may experience atypical symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, indigestion, or unusual fatigue. It is essential to recognize these signs and seek immediate medical attention if suspected. Acting quickly can significantly improve the chances of survival and reduce long-term heart damage.

Risk factors for heart attack include underlying heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, previous heart attacks, heart failure, and arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation. Other contributing factors include a family history of heart attack or sudden cardiac death, older age, smoking, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and excessive alcohol consumption. Eligibility criteria to undergo a heart transplant and how to prepare for it? Tamil actor Daniel Balaji known for films like Kaakha Kaakha died on Friday following a heart attack. He was 48 years old.According to reports, Daniel was admitted to hospital after complaining of severe chest pain. He was admitted to a hospital in Kottivakam in Chennai where he succumbed to a heart attack.A heart attack, or myocardial infarction, occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked, usually by a blood clot. This blockage deprives the heart tissue of oxygen and nutrients, leading to damage or death of the affected tissue.Symptoms of a heart attack can vary, but generally include severe chest pain or discomfort that may feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain that extends to the arms (usually the left arm), neck, to the jaw or back. Other signs may include shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, cold sweats and fatigue. Some people, especially women, may experience atypical symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, indigestion, or unusual fatigue. It is essential to recognize these signs and seek immediate medical attention if suspected. Acting quickly can significantly improve the chances of survival and reduce long-term heart damage.Risk factors for heart attack include underlying heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, previous heart attacks, heart failure, and arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation. Other contributing factors include a family history of heart attack or sudden cardiac death, older age, smoking, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and excessive alcohol consumption. If someone is suspected of having a heart attack, act immediately. Call emergency services. Help the person sit or lie down in a comfortable position. Loosen tight clothing and reassure them. If they are prescribed medications like aspirin, help them take them unless they are allergic. Monitor their vital signs and be prepared to administer CPR if they become unresponsive. Do not leave them alone until medical help arrives. Provide a calm and supportive environment while awaiting professional help. A rapid response can significantly improve their chances of survival and recovery.

The actor's fans and followers pay tribute to him. Daniel Balaji's career had started as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished project 'Marudhunayagam'. After that, he moved to television with Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi', where his character was named Daniel; it was there that he gained the pseudonym Daniel Balaji.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/48-year-old-actor-daniel-balaji-dies-due-to-cardiac-arrest-warning-signs-of-the-fatal-disease-one-must-know/articleshow/108890679.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos