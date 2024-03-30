Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai





Actor Daniel Balaji, who mainly worked in Tamil and Malayalam films, died in Chennai. According to India today, the actor died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Kottivakam in the city on Friday evening. Daniel, whose stage name was TC Balaji, was 48 years old. Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died in Chennai. What happened to Daniel Balaji According to the report, the actor was rushed to the hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pain. After his death, his body was taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for the last rites. His death shocked his fans and the Tamil film industry. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Mohan Raja and Daniel Balaji fans pay tribute to him Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji and wrote a note on X. Sharing a tweet, he wrote, “Such sad news. He inspired me to join the film institute. A very good friend. Working I miss him with him. May his soul rest in peace. #RipDanielbalaji.” Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji and wrote a note on X. A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “We lost one of the best villains of all time in K_Town…!!!” One person tweeted: “Life is unpredictable.” One comment read, “Rest in peace #DanielBalaji, great actor and iconic villain of Kollywood.” About his career Daniel Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unreleased film Marudhunayagam. His first television role was with Radikaa Sarathkumar's Chithhi, where he essayed the character named Daniel. His first Tamil film was April Madhathil, released in 2022. Apart from Tamil films, he has acted in several Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. He was also a part of Kaadhal Kondein. Daniel Balaji's first major role was in Kaakha Kaakha as a police officer alongside Suriya. The film was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He played Amudhan in the hit film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu alongside Kamal Haasan. The actor has also starred in Polladhavan, Chirutha and Muthirai. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Black and was also a part of Bhagavan. He was last seen in Mithran R Jawahar's Ariyavan in 2023. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

