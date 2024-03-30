How Crew is a breath of fresh air from Rhea Kapoor's brand of rich girl films | Bollywood

There is a scene in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew, where Kareena Kapoor's character Jasmine says that it is always the poorest who bear the brunt of every calamity or crisis. She cites as an example the romantic saga of James Cameron's 1997 Titanic disaster, where the rich escape using lifeboats and the poor are left behind. Interestingly, Crew co-producer Rhea Kapoor was always more invested in those in the lifeboats than those on the condemned bridge. (Also read Crew reviews on Twitter: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu's super fun film gets rave reviews from fans) Rhea Kapoor's chick flicks have come a long way, from Aisha to Crew

The Rich Girls Movie

To her credit, Rhea Kapoor has always championed films that put women at the forefront. From Rajshree Ojha's Aisha (2010) and Shashanka Ghosh's Khoobsurat (2014), with her sister Sonam Kapoor, to her Veere Di Wedding (2018), with Kareena and Sonam, and Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming (2023), the chick flicks galore Anil Kapoor Productions. But its latest co-production Crew is more than a conventional chick flick, it's a heist comedy. And what's at the heart of a heist comedy is what didn't seem to be an issue about money in all his previous films.

For example, Kareena Kapoor's Jasmine in Crew also has a checkered past like her Veere Di Wedding character Kalindi. Both are daughters of broken marriages and while Kalindi is raised by her paternal uncles, Jasmine is raised by her maternal grandfather Nanu aka. Kalindi's struggles with commitment phobia aren't entirely unfounded, and they hit the mark, but Jasmine can't even afford to get there. Having no inheritance, she is unable to rise above her hand-to-hand lifestyle, which even pushes her to resort to pickpocketing and worse. Jasmine also has trust issues like Kalindi, but in her case they relate to the primal need for basic survival.

The character of Geeta (Tabu) played by Tabu, first of all, is an age not usually seen in Rhea Kapoor's films. She is closer in age to the protagonist's mother than to any of the protagonists herself. Her claim to fame is becoming Miss Karnal, the winner of a local beauty pageant, which in itself is a greater accomplishment than just being born into a rich family in South Delhi or South Mumbai . But this victory can take her nowhere, as she goes from being a beauty queen to a bay, married to Arun (Kapil Sharma), a househusband. A middle-aged, middle-class woman is a real breath of fresh air compared to the woke, manicured young beauties of chick flicks, like the spoiled daughter of the airline owner in Crew.

For Kriti Sanon's Divya, the financial crisis is closely linked to pride. A state-level basketball player, her ambition is to become a pilot. But when she was unable to land a job after completing a loan-funded degree, she became a flight attendant. Yet she continues to lie to her family by pretending she is a pilot. This small-town, middle-class tactic of maintaining a facade to keep the balance of the family intact is also far removed from the decidedly first-world problems of an Aisha, a Veere Di wedding or a thank you d 'have come.

Not a poor cousin

That said, Crew is not a poor cousin of Rhea Kapoor's old chick flicks. You can find all the essentials of the genre there, including designer clothes and luxury bags. However, the style is rooted in the film's setting. A flight attendant's job is to maintain both glamor and composure, even if the airline is probably on the verge of bankruptcy. They are expected to look not only neat and proper, but also all dressed up. But do we need to think about how they can afford the makeup, salon fees and fitness regime despite their irregular hours and pay cuts? This is shown in a scene where they are forced to step on the scale before each flight, where their old manager in poor health scrutinizes the increasing kilos.

Of course, when flight attendants aren't wearing their airline uniforms, they still look glamorous, but only when they want to. Kareena is consistent on this front as she proves to be a spendthrift, who splurges with her hard-earned money as soon as she gets it, even if her bank balance goes to zero. Tabu and Kriti also get to don gorgeous dresses after a few scams, but the way they wear them seems more earned than imposed. They've managed to sustain this lifestyle, by hook or by crook, unlike the airline owner's daughter, who demands a change of stylist instead of another costume try-on.

There are also a few dance numbers. Kareena grooves to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, whose ku-ku hook is incorporated into the background music of the film. Although this lends difficulty and playful complicity to the proceedings, the melody of the interlude slips in to stir up intrigue and foreboding. The lyrics of the chorus themselves hint at a mixture of suspense, sensuality and deception. Another Ila Arun song, Dilli Shahar Me Maro Ghagro, is played in a nightclub when the women let their hair down, and Naina is the end credits song that appears when they celebrate their new and improved purchasing power . Unlike, for example, Tareefan, article songs are not just a tool for attracting the audience or arbitrarily placing product recommendations.

Speaking of which, Crew manages to do unprecedented things by not making product placements look like horrors. First, the products range from luxury to affordable, as does the fluctuating disposable income of its prospects. Secondly, the whole idea of ​​product placements, which were also common in Rhea and Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, is consistent with what the film is trying to say. No, they are neither transparent nor intelligent, but they reflect the life and death spirit of the characters in the film. These are random risks that allow women to regain their ability to tell and own their story.

Think of these product placements like newspaper ads. They allow a struggling industry to stay afloat and continue to fulfill its purpose of informing the public about society's ills. The plot of Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri's Crew is also ripped from the headlines: a bankrupt airline, the owner (Vijay Walia, anyone?) on the run in a foreign country, and the staff taking to the streets to protest against unpaid debts. rights. These borrowed plot points anchor this film in a very immediate, even urgent, reality. And when three flight attendants go beyond personal greed to bring justice to a nation against its fugitive, the film reaches narrative heights that no chick flick orgasm could probably achieve.

